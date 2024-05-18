Top-seed Gov. Mifflin, Muhlenberg win one-run games in District 3 baseball

May 17—Top-seeded Gov. Mifflin and seventh-seeded Muhlenberg advanced in the opening round of the District 3 Class 5A baseball playoffs Friday, with the Muhls winning in extra innings.

Third-seeded Twin Valley lost its opening game to Lower Dauphin 8-7 and finishes the season 15-6.

Gov. Mifflin defeated No. 16 Garden Spot 1-0 behind a complete-game shutout by Bryce Detwiler.

With the win, the Mustangs (18-4) will host ninth-seeded Palmyra in a quarterfinal on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Palmyra beat No. 8 seed Hershey 7-3 on Friday.

Muhlenberg advanced with a 6-5 win over No. 10 Manheim Central and will play at second-seeded Mechanicsburg (16-3-1) in a quarterfinal on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Mechanicsburg defeated No. 15 seed Elizabethtown 6-3 on Friday.

Detwiler, the Berks Player of the Year, allowed four hits, no walks and struck out seven in going seven innings at Shillington.

In the bottom of the third, Detwiler led off with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.

Junior Branson Adams then reached on a fielding error, which scored Detwiler and gave the Mustangs (18-4) the lead they would keep for good.

No Garden Spot runner got past second base in the game.

—Muhlenberg junior Eli Keller scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Muhls a 6-5 walk-off victory over Manheim Central at Laureldale.

Barons sophomore Carter Kyle hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to tie the game 5-5.

Junior Aaden Lopez went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Muhlenberg.

Joshua Smeltzer picked up the win for the Muhls (14-7). He pitched three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two batters. At the plate, Smeltzer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Cam Burr started for Muhlenberg and allowed five runs, four of which were earned and six hits, including a home run, over six innings. Burr went 1-for-5 with an RBI at the plate.

Senior Kevin Rodriguez went 4-for-5 and had four of the Muhls' 12 hits.

—Berks champion Wilson (13-6) opens play in the 6A tournament on Monday by hosting a quarterfinal game against Manheim Township (15-6), an 11-1 winner over Cedar Crest on Friday.

Wilson is the fourth seed and Manheim Township is the fifth seed.