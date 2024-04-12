Top-seed BC breezes into Frozen Four championship with 4-0 victory over Michigan

Boston College couldn't bring home the first trophy it chased this season. The Eagles lost to crosstown rival Boston University in the finals of the Beanpot tournament nine weeks ago, sulking back to campus that February night in a very foul mood.

"We had a lot of anger," center Cutter Gauthier said. "That definitely put some fire in the pot for us."

That flame was still burning Thursday, and it carried the Eagles one step closer to the trophy they covet the most. Top-ranked Boston College blew past Michigan 4-0 in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals, earning a showdown with No. 3 Denver in Saturday's championship game.

The Eagles haven't lost since that disappointing night at the Beanpot, running their win streak to 15 consecutive games. An Xcel Energy Center crowd announced at 18,598 saw a young team that played like old hands, getting its goals from an all-sophomore top line and a second line composed of three freshmen.

First-year star Will Smith connected for two of those. The nation's leading scorer finished off a two-on-one just 80 seconds into the game, then banked the puck off a Michigan defender at 12 minutes, 25 seconds of the second period. Gauthier potted a breakaway goal 49 seconds later, and the Eagles were soaring to their 34th victory of the season, a program record.

Gabe Perreault added a third-period goal for Boston College, and goaltender Jacob Fowler earned his third shutout as Michigan held a 32-22 advantage in shots on goal. BC will play for its fifth NCAA championship and its first since 2012.

During the buildup to Thursday's semifinal, Michigan leaned into its tradition. The Wolverines kept the school's 1998 NCAA championship trophy — the last one it brought home — in its locker room. It sharpened their focus on the prize at hand, and it gave them a motto: how far are you willing to go to win this?

Michigan also drew inspiration from its football team, which finished an undefeated season with a national title in January. Coach Sherrone Moore gave the Wolverines a pre-Frozen Four pep talk, while Moore's players reminded their hockey buddies to bring the swagger to St. Paul.

The Wolverines followed through, outshooting Boston College 9-6 in a first period packed with fancy stickwork and swift skating. But the Eagles got the only shot that mattered.

After a slow start doomed Boston College in the Beanpot final, the Eagles were determined to avoid that in the NCAA semifinal. Smith, who has 71 points this season, put them on top at 1:20 of the first period by firing the team's first shot on goal past Michigan netminder Jake Barczewski.

The Wolverines roared back, outshooting BC 6-0 over the next seven minutes. But Fowler, another of the Eagles' fabulous freshmen, protected that 1-0 lead.

Eagles coach Greg Brown said before the semifinals that his team never allowed itself to be satisfied this season, constantly finding ways to improve. It did the same Thursday. A solid first period led to a stellar second, with a pair of goals scored during four-on-four play.

Smith got the first, taking the puck low in the zone and sneaking it past Barczewski while two players tangled in front of him. Gauthier followed up with his 38th goal of the season, most in the nation, slipping a shot through Barczewski's pads.

The Beanpot loss also reminded the Eagles to lock in on the details, though players said they didn't want to overthink it. They have played their best when they feel loose and free, and it showed. BC kept finding ways to score against a tough Michigan defense, with Perreault pushing the lead to 4-0 on a pretty wraparound.