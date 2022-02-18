Top SEC newcomers for the 2022 College Football season

The NCAA transfer portal has changed college football. It seems like every fan, expert, coach and player has an opinion on the portal and the number of players that have utilized it to move from one program to another.

Some love it, some hate it.

One may argue that it allows the rich to get even richer, while others believe it allows for talent to disperse across the nation throughout various levels of football.

The SEC has proven to benefit greatly from the transfer portal and the upcoming 2022 season will likely continue the trend.

Jaxson Dart, QB (USC to Ole Miss)

The former four-star recruit from the class of 2021 was highly sought after during his original recruitment and in his brief time spent in the transfer portal. He will now be coached by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss as he enters his second year at the collegiate level.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Georgia Tech to Alabama)

Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the best running backs in all of college football in 2021. Georgia Tech loses a star following an extremely tough year, but Alabama gains one of the best there is in a position the Crimson Tide lacks strong depth in.

Zach Evans, RB (TCU to Ole Miss)

Zach Evans is one of the nation’s best young backs. Now, he joins Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss to create what could be a very scary offense.

Jadon Haselwood, WR (Oklahoma to Arkansas)

Haselwood, a playmaker for the Sooners, left the program, joining numerous former teammates to leave the program following head coach Lincoln Riley departure. He now joins a Sam Pittman-led Arkansas team that is quickly rising up SEC rankings.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL (ULL to Florida)

In his first season as head coach at Florida, Billy Napier will look to revamp the offense, which struggled in Dan Mullen’s final year. Improving the offensive line is a big first step.

Miles Frazier, OL (FIU to LSU)

Brian Kelly has a big job to do in Baton Rouge if he wants to bring LSU back to the national championship level. He dug deep into the group of five for Miles Frazier, who played for FIU last season. Stepping up the offensive line is key to building on offense back up.

Spencer Rattler, QB (OU to South Carolina)

Need this be explained? Spencer Rattler was the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and to be the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. Everything went south for him in the 2021 season. Now, he will look to revamp his career in the SEC at South Carolina.

Kamryn Waites, OL (ULL to Florida)

Napier is clearly emphasizing the offensive line in his first season as the Gators head coach. he brings over another offensive lineman from his previous stop as a head coach: University of Louisiana.

Michael Trigg, TE (USC to Ole Miss)

Lane Kiffin is attempting to build an entire offense through the transfer portal. After bringing in a quarterback and a running back, Kiffin recruits one of the nations top tight ends in Trigg.

Austn Stogner, TE (OU to South Carolina)

Another Oklahoma player fleeing the program to join the SEC. In fact, he’s joining forces with his former quarterback, Spencer Rattler, in South Carolina.

