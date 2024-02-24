Who are the top SEC head coaches ahead of spring football?

With last month’s news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban will not return to Tuscaloosa after 17 highly successful years at the helm, The SEC will look a lot different in 2024, including several new hires led by Mike Elko (Texas A&M) and Saban’s successor, former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

With Texas and Oklahoma entering the SEC this Fall, renewed rivalries are afoot, with the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M returning for the first time in 13 years. Spring football practices on the horizon, including DeBoer and Elko, have led 247Sports’ Brad Crawford to look closer at the head coach rankings, especially in the middle tier.

The SEC’s four-year title reign ended with Michigan winning the National Title in 2023. Still, with the expanded 12-team playoff structure making its debut next season, either Georgia or, yes, the loaded Texas Longhorns will make a run.

Up for clear debate, here are Crawford’s complete SEC head football coach rankings ahead of spring practices.

Clark Lea — Vanderbilt

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Clark Lea is now 9-27 in three years with the program, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with matchups against Alabama, Missouri, and Texas. However, we’ve seen weirder things regarding surprising turnarounds from middling SEC programs over the last decade.

Jeff Lebby — Mississippi State

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Lebby brings a wealth of experience and an offensive mindset to a Bulldogs program that was downright dreadful last season. Still, there are too many new faces, and the usual first-year struggle is likely imminent.

Sam Pittman — Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Boise State signal-caller Taylen Green is the new QB on campus after veteran KJ Jefferson’s departure and is essentially a shoo-in to start for the Razorbacks in 2024. This is a big year for the embattled head coach Sam Pittman, who hired former Texas A&M OC Bobby Petrino to take over the offense and hopefully provide a boost.

Shane Beamer — South Carolina

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Shane Beamer’s future at South Carolina is likely secure, and he’s still a very good coach who dealt with many issues in 2023, most notably a lack of development on the offensive line. Long-time QB Spencer Rattler’s departure likely means Davis Beville has entered the picture, setting up a battle with veteran QB Luke Doty for the starting spot.

Billy Napier — Florida

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Billy Napier’s future with the Gators is wearing thin after failing to secure bowl eligibility last season, while Florida’s usual elite recruiting has dried up outside landing 2024 5-star QB DJ Lagway. Oh, and Florida’s 2024 SEC schedule is BEYOND brutal.

Mike Elko — Texas A&M

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2023 season: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Personally, I would have ranked Elko much higher than this, especially after gaining 21 players from the transfer portal and signing the talented 2024 recruiting class in just two months with the program.

Yes, results on the field matter most, but with the return of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, coupled with the Aggies improving on the offensive line and improving in the secondary, barring injuries, the sky is the limit in 2024.

Brent Venables — Oklahoma

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

For Brent Venables, everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, will unfairly judge how well things go for the Sooner’s inaugural SEC season, but for me, I think at least 8 to 9 wins is attainable, especially with talented signal caller Jackson Arnold at the helm.

Hugh Freeze — Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Auburn fans should be excited for the future under Hugh Freeze based on his offensive background at both Ole Miss and Liberty. At the same time, his recruiting acumen has already translated after just one season.

Mark Stoops — Kentucky

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was actually Texas A&M’s new head coach for approximately three hours, so there’s that! Already passing the decade mark in Lexington, Stoop’s has acquired a ton of talent through the transfer portal, and with quarterback Brock Vandagriff, The Wildcats’ offense should steadily improve in 2024.

Eli Drinwitz — Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2023 season: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Eli Drinkwitz has proven his worth in the SEC, earning a huge Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State, and with a bulk of the roster returning in 2024, the Tigers look like a playoff team, led by standout wide receiver Luther Burden.

Josh Heupel — Missouri

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 season: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Josh Heupel will now look to highly touted freshman duel-threat Nico Iamaleava to take the Volunteers to the promised land, as the freshman recently accounted for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 38-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Lane Kiffin — Ole Miss

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

2023 season: 11-2 (6-2)

On paper, the Rebels look like an 11 to 12-win team after raiding the portal in the usual fashion, which included gaining a commitment from former Texas A&M star defensive lineman Walter Nolen. However, star running back Quinshon Judkins’ transfer to Ohio State is more significant than not.

Kalen DeBoer — Alabama

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer speaks during the press conference.

2023 record at Washington: 14-1 (9-0 Pac 12)

Kalen DeBoer seemed like the only fit to directly follow one of the greatest ever to do it after taking the Huskies all the way to the National Championship game this season, However, After his former OC Ryan Grubb decided to quickly leave his new position for the Seattle Seahawks, DeBoer’s first season experience the usual first-year ebbs and flows.

Steve Sarkisian — Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) while warming up for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

2023 season: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Steve Sarkisian has more than proven his worth in Austin, taking the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs in year three. With a loaded roster led by big-armed quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are in clear contention for a National Title.

Brian Kelly — LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 season: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Credit to Brian Kelly, but it helps to have a Heisman-winning quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to almost singlehandedly win 9 out of 10 games behind a prolific offense and an utterly abysmal defense. Ranked as the No. 2 head coach in the conference is up for debate, but hey, he’s a proven and consistent winner.

Kirby Smart — Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media on the eve of the start of fall football camp in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

2023 season: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

With the GOAT’s retirement, Nick Saban’s former disciple has taken the top spot, which is simply a no-brainer. In eight seasons at his alma mater, Smart is a prolific 94-16 (56-9 SEC), including two National Championships and seven consecutive New Year Bowl victories. Yes, he deserves the top spot until further notice.

