Top safety options available for Raiders in free agency

With the first two weeks of free agency coming and going, the Raiders have yet to address their need at free safety. Erik Harris signed a free-agent deal with the Falcons and the only options on the roster are Jeff Heath and Dallin Leavitt.

It’s possible that the Raiders could look to add a safety in the draft, but there aren’t many proven options, especially at No. 17. Instead, it feels likely that the team will add a veteran in free agency. But who is still available at this stage in the process?

Without further ado, here are the best safeties left on the market:

1. Malik Hooker (IND)

2. Jaquiski Tartt (SF)

3. Tashaun Gibson Sr. (CHI)

4. Duron Harmon (DET)

5. Tre Boston (CAR)

6. Earl Thomas III (none)

7. Bradley McDougald (NYJ)

8. Kenny Vaccaro (TEN)

Most of these safeties are older and many are dealing with some sort of injury history. Easily, the most interesting name on the list is Earl Thomas, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever play football again after sitting out the 2020 season.

Another fascinating name is Malik Hooker, who Mike Mayock graded as the No. 13 player in the 2017 class. He’s coming off a torn Achilles, but he has the range and athleticism to be a free safety in Gus Bradley’s defense.

One other name to pay attention to here is Duron Harmon, who was a turnover machine in New England. He is 30 years old, but he has a ton of experience as a free safety and has 19 career interceptions to go along with 33 pass deflections.

Look for the Raiders to potentially find a stop-gap free agent safety over the next few weeks. If nothing else, they need another name in the secondary for depth reasons alone.