Top Rutgers basketball recruit Dorian Jones is on a Big Ten official visit this weekend

Four-star guard Dorian Jones, a priority Rutgers basketball recruit, is on an official visit this weekend to Big Ten rival Ohio State.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from Richmond Heights (Cleveland, Ohio), took an official visit to Rutgers this spring. He is the No. 50 recruit in the ESPN 100 in the class of 2025.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 37 recruit in the nation. In early May, Jones was offered by Michigan.

Jones is an ideal fit for Rutgers. A sharpshooter who can take defenders on via the dribble, he has good range coupled with explosiveness in getting to the rim.

In addition to a well-rounded and balanced offensive game, Jones is an aggressive defender who uses his length well.

He also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Illinois and USC among others.

✈️ OFFICIAL VISIT📍 2025 6’4” 4-star Shooting Guard, Dorian Jones has begun his official visit at the Ohio State University today! #GoBucks | @DorianJones2214

pic.twitter.com/Os3Pe1z17K — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) May 10, 2024

Rutgers had a very strong haul in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper were recently ranked second and third in the nation by 247Sports.

The class finished top-10 in the 247Sports rankings and included four recruits in the top-150 of the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire