Top running back recruit to visit Nebraska

A recently decommitted running back has scheduled an official visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Four-star running back Jamarion Parker will visit the Huskers from June 21 to 23.

The prospect withdrew his verbal commitment to Arkansas on Monday afternoon. Parker is one of the top recruits in the state of Missouri for the class of 2025.

Our friends at Razorbacks Wire wrote the following.

Parker had committed back in September, but Arkansas running back coach Jimmy Smith left his post late in the winter to join the staff at Texas Christian. TCU’s offensive coordinator is Kendal Briles. Briles was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator two seasons ago and worked closely with smith.

Last season, Parker played in 11 games, running for 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns.

