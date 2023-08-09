These are the top Rockford-area high school football quarterbacks to watch in 2023

Illinois high school football teams have had contact days, team retreats, 7-on-7 camps and even, for the first time, scrimmages against other local high schools for much of the summer.

Teams have been gearing up for months for their season opener, which can be anywhere from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 26. But now we are in the home stretch of preparation, with IHSA football practices officially having started on Monday. And our preseason football stories are also now in high gear.

Leading up to the first kickoff of the season, we will take a look at the best teams from the NIC-10, Big Northern, NUIC and 8-man football and also take a position-by-position look at the top players to watch in the entire area.

Today, we begin our series by spotlighting the quarterbacks. In alphabetical order, here are the Rockford area’s most intriguing quarterbacks for the 2023 season, starting with the players from our large schools, followed by players from the smaller schools:

LARGE SCHOOLS

Sebastian Bracius, Jefferson

The 6-4, 220-pound Bracius led the NIC-10 in completion percentage (59.3) and yards per game (195) as a sophomore and was second in touchdowns (20) and total yards passing (1,754), five yards short of Boylan’s Connor Dennis. Bracius helped Jefferson set 13 school records on offense last year, including 3,219 total yards and 35 touchdowns.

"He has all the physical traits," new Jefferson coach Cody Casazza said. "He has done a good job stepping up and leading the team this summer, learning what we are doing."

Connor Dennis, Boylan

Dennis was the NIC-10 offensive MVP as a junior when he led the league with 1,759 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. He fell just 27 yards short of being the top passer as a sophomore when he threw for 1,112 yards and missed Boylan’s two playoff games with an injury. Another 1,700-yard season would make him the third-leading passer in conference history, behind Harlem’s James Cooper, Jr. (6,500 yards) and Belvidere North’s Jace Bankord (5,608).

Cole Warren, Hononegah

As a junior, Warren ranked fourth in the NIC-10 in passing with 1,301 yards and third with 18 TD passes, vs. only seven interceptions. He was also the top running quarterback in the league with 452 yards and another nine touchdowns. He led the team in both rushing TDs and yards per rush (5.3) and was only 110 yards behind the team’s leading rusher.

"He's reading the field really well," Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said. "I like his ability to throw the ball in the open window, but he’s also not afraid to pull the ball and run. That adds a huge dimension. It's a lot more difficult to defend when you have a quarterback who can run the ball as well. We have a lot of RPOs we run."

Skyler Wolf, Guilford

Wolf completed 76 of 142 passes as a junior for 1,063 yards, becoming only Guilford's third 1,000-yard passer in 22 seasons. He was also Guilford's second-leading rusher with 197 yards, averaging 5.1 per carry and helped the Vikings (7-3) to their best season in nine years. "He brought an element of balance to our offense last year," coach Tony Capriotti said, "and we're looking forward to expanding that this year."

SMALL SCHOOLS

Cooper Hoffman, Durand/Pecatonica

Hoffman was strong last year as a sophomore, following in his brother Hunter Hoffman's footsteps in leading Du/Pec to an 8-3 record last year while finishing as the NUIC's second-leading passer. After throwing for 992 yards and 14 TDs last season, he will be looked at as a leader this season, and Du/Pec will once again be looked at as a conference-title contender. Hoffman will be a big reason why. There won't be a lot of potent passing attacks coming out of the NUIC this year — except the one that Hoffman, and his dad and head coach Tyler Hoffman, are orchestrating at Du/Pec.

Jack Washburn, Oregon

Washburn heads into his junior season with more weapons than last year, when he had just two TD passes but threw for 694 yards and completed 84 of his 162 (52 percent) throws. The Big Northern Conference could be a little more wide open and a little more pass-friendly this season, and Washburn could fit right into that mold. "There are going to be a lot of tough offenses, and difficult players, to game plan against in this conference this year," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said.

Brody Carlson, Rockford Christian

Carlson was just a freshman last year when he finished fifth in the Big Northern Conference in passing with 365 yards and four TD passes. Rockford Christian lost eight in a row and went just 1-8, but the Royal Lions should be better this season, and so should Carlson.

