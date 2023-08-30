Top Rockets plays from 2022-23 season, 2023 summer league

The 2023-24 NBA season (schedule) will start slightly later than usual, with the opening game for the Houston Rockets not arriving until Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Orlando. One reason for the delay could be the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup, in which newly signed forward Dillon Brooks is playing a key role for Canada.

Whatever the reason, it’s a slow period on the NBA calendar, with 2023-24 training camps not opening until early October. As a result, many players and coaches around the league are currently on vacation as they soak up their last moments of free time for months.

Many remain diligent with offseason training regimens, as well.

With that in mind, it’s a good time to reflect on what we saw from the Rockets over recently completed seasons. Courtesy of the team, here’s a look at top individual performances from the 2022-23 league year and the NBA’s 2023 summer league, which finished in July.

2022-23: Best Jalen Green dunks

2022-23: Best Alperen Sengun passes

2022-23: Top Jalen Green moments

2022-23: Tari Eason’s rookie journey

2023 summer league: Best of Cam Whitmore

2023 summer league: Best of Amen Thompson

2023 summer league: Best of Jabari Smith Jr.

