The Big Ten quarterback situation is a mixed bag entering the 2023 season. Multiple teams, including teams with real championship aspirations, will trot out a new signal caller in 2023.

There are a number of top returners, including Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, who have proven they are among the better quarterbacks in the nation. Multiple top teams, including Ohio State and Penn State, are expected to have brand new starters next season.

Who are the top returning passers in the Big Ten? We ranked the quarterbacks returning who have the most career passing yards. This did not include transfers, such as Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai. He was not a Big Ten quarterback last season. Here is a look at where Big Ten returners stand:

Dexter Williams - Indiana - 184 passing yards

Indiana’s Dexter Williams II (5) throws a pass during fall football camp at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Williams is competing in an open competition for Indiana’s starting quarterback job this offseason.

Kyle McCord - Ohio State - 190 passing yards

March 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

McCord is expected to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2023, but has only played sparingly behind C.J. Stroud.

Drew Allar - Penn State - 344 passing yards

Sept. 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Allar takes over for longtime starter Sean Clifford. There are high expectations for a highly recruited talent.

Evan Simon - Rutgers - 777 passing yards

Sept. 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) celebrate after defeating the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Simon will compete with Gavin Wimsatt for reps under center for the Scarlet Knights.

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota - 946 passing yards

Nov. 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After taking over for Tanner Morgan, Kaliakmanis had solid flashes of an upper-tier Big Ten starting quarterback in 2022.

Ryan Hilinski - Northwestern - 1,644 passing yards

Aug. 27, 2022; Dublin, Ireland; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Following an impressive Week 1 upset, there were struggles for Hilinski and the Wildcats. He has significant experience, but can Northwestern turn the corner with him under center?

Spencer Petras - Iowa - 1,715 passing yards

Oct. 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a ride filled with more downs than ups for Petras at Iowa. With Cade McNamara transferring in, it seems as though the keys will be handed to the former Michigan Wolverine.

Casey Thompson - Nebraska - 2,407 passing yards

Sept. 3, 2022; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson had a solid year for the Huskers, and the offseason will be one to watch. Nebraska has a new head coach, Matt Rhule, and a new transfer quarterback in Jeff Sims.

Payton Thorne - Michigan State - 2,679 passing yards

Dec. 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thorne regressed in 2022 after an incredible 2021 campaign for himself and the Spartans. Can he return to his 2021 form?

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan - 2,719 passing yards

Sept. 3, 2022; Ann Arbor; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has a chance for another College Football Playoff appearance under McCarthy in 2023. The Wolverines have been a potent run offense and passing offense.

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland - 3,008 passing yards

Nov. 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland quarterback returns to once again lead the Terrapins. Maryland will try to make up for key losses on the offense, but they get their most important player back.

