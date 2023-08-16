Top returning Knoxville area high school volleyball players for 2023

The Tennessee high school volleyball season gets underway this week. Here are the top Knoxville area players that you should know for 2023.

Jaylynn Bullock, Anderson County, Sr.: Bullock had 817 assists and made the All-District Tournament 4-AA team and All-Region 2-AA team.

Shelby Kelly, Anderson County, Jr.: The middle hitter had 356 kills and made the All-District 4-AA tournament team and the All-Region 2-AA team.

Alyssa Meier, Anderson County, Jr.: Meier had 300 kills and made the All-District 4-AA tournament team.

Anne Claire Myers, Bearden, Sr.: Myers made the District 4-AAA team.

Savannah Duncan, Berean Christian, Sr.: The libero made the Division II-A District 1 second team after having 186 digs and a 93.3 serving percentage.

Celeste Hoaglund, Berean Christian, Sr.: Hoaglund made the Division II-A District 1 first team after having 107 kills, a .166 hitting percentage, 23 blocks and a .323 kill percentage.

Briley Paul, Berean Christian, Sr.: Paul made the Division II-A East second team after having 65 aces, 148 assists and 114 digs.

Emma Brown, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.: Brown had 182 digs and 25 aces.

Josy Moody, Clinton, So.: Moody was the Most Outstanding Offensive player for District 3-AAA and led Clinton to its best record since 2013 (23-13). Moody had a 98.7% serving percentage with 70 aces, 264 digs and 500 assists.

Elsa Morrison, Farragut, Jr.: Morrison made the All-District 4-AAA first team and was TSSAA All-District 4-AAA Sophomore of the Year. She had 292 receptions, 243 kills, 233 digs, 15 block assists, 12 assists, and six solo blocks.

Grace Raley, Gibbs, Jr.: The libero was named the District 4-AA Defensive Player of the Year and All-District team. Raley led the Eagles with 352 digs and 438 serve-receive attempts.

Jadyn Parker, Gibbs, Jr.: Parker made the All-Region 2-AA team and All-District 4-AA team. She led the Eagles with a.276 hitting percentage and 67 solo blocks.

Tinsley Brown, Hardin Valley Academy, Jr.: Brown made the District 4-AAA first team after having 290 kills, 19 aces, eight blocks, 45 assists and 273 digs.

HVA's Tinsley Brown (16) on the attack as Maryville's Kiernan Stamey (21) and Liv Gravatt (3) defense during the regional championship of the Class AAA girls' volleyball tournament between the Maryville Rebels and Hardin Valley Hawks at West High School on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Annah Cate Hyatt, Hardin Valley Academy, Jr.: Hyatt made the District 4-AAA second team after having 56 kills, 52 aces, 23 blocks 705 assists and 234 digs.

Kennedy Holley, Knoxville Catholic, Sr.: Holley was named to the TSWA all-state team. The outside hitter helped Catholic win the Division II-AA East region title and a third place in the state tournament.

Landyn Langham, Knoxville Webb, Sr.: Langham, who has played varsity since eighth grade, made the Division II-AA East first team and has been team captain for three straight years. She had 1,000 assists in 2021 and is likely to eclipse 2,000 assists this year.

Lennox Langham, Knoxville Webb, Jr.: Langham was named to the TSWA all-state team and to the Division II-AA East first team. She is committed to play beach volleyball at Florida State.

Addison Addair, Lakeway Christian Academy, So.: Addair had 279 assists and 64 aces, making the Division II-A District 1 first team and was named the district's Rookie of the Year.

Ariel Bloomquist, Lakeway Christian Academy, Sr.: Bloomquist made the Divison II-A District 1 first team after having 184 kills, 304 digs and 60 aces.

Darby Felts, Lakeway Christian Academy, So.: Felts made the TSWA all-state team and was named the Divison II-A District 1 Player of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Tournament MVP. The outside hitter had 276 kills, 332 digs, and 10 aces.

Kiernan Stamey, Maryville, Sr.: Stamey was the District 4-AAA Hitter of the Year after having 470 kills, 225 digs and a .262 hitting percentage.

Hailey Hall, Morristown East, Sr.: Hall was the District 2-AAA Libero of the Year, compiling 241 digs and playing all 67 sets.

Reagan Forester, Morristown East, Sr.: Forester was the leading server with 53 aces and had an 89.5 serve percentage.

Harmony Sullivan, Morristown East, Jr.: Sullivan was District 2-AAA Rookie of the Year after having 595 assists, 190 digs, a 92.2 serve percentage and 23 aces.

Marissa Kenworthy, Oak Ridge, Jr.: Kenworthy had 310 digs, 47 assists and a 91.2% service accuracy. She was the Lady Wildcats' Defensive Player of the Year.

Peyton Uptgraft, Oak Ridge, Jr.: Uptgraft was the District 3-AAA Tournament MVP. She had 610 assists on 1,850 total attempts and added 43 aces.

Jaden Cummings, Seymour, Sr. Cummings was the All-District 4-AA MVP and made the All-District team.

Christina Glass, William Blount, Jr.: Glass was the All-District 4-AAA Rookie of the Year as a freshman and made the All-District first team last season.

Katie Sylvia, William Blount, Sr.: Sylvia District made All-District 4-AAA honorable mention after having 95 kills and 82 digs.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

