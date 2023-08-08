Top returning football receivers in Greater Savannah area for 2023

Savannah has become a hotbed for college football recruiting in the last few years, and receivers have been garnering some well-deserved attention.

Here's a look at the top returning receivers in the Greater Savannah area for the 2023 season.

It includes four players from Calvary Day, who are all set to play at the next level.

La'Don Bryant, Benedictine, sr.

Bryant moves into a featured role as a senior. He had 20 catches for 348 yards and four scores last year. Bryant has committed to play at Northern Illinois.

Ack Edwards, Benedictine, sr.

Edwards returns from an injury and is ready to make an impact once again. The running back/slot receiver had 21 receptions for 425 yards and four scores last season.

Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute, jr.

Jones had a standout sophomore season with 44 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, sr.

The sure-handed Arnold is sometimes overlooked on an offense full of big-time recruits, but he's a star in his own right. He had 21 catches for 526 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, jr.

Blackshear transferred from Benedictine, where he had a breakout season. He had 41 catches for 641 yards and 10 scores last year. Look for the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder to have another great season with Jake Merklinger as his quarterback. He has offers from a plethora of Power 5 programs, including Alabama and Georgia.

Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day, jr.

Coleman is one of the top recruits in the state with offers that include, xxx He had 30 catches for 536 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He had 1,041 all-purpose yards with 14 total touchdowns, including a pair of kickoff returns for scores. His long offer list includes Ohio State and Georgia.

Michael Smith, Calvary Day, sr.

The 4-star tight end prospect has committed to play at South Carolina. He had 24 catches for 601 yards with 12 touchdowns as an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick last year.

Calvary receiver Michael Smith hauls in a Jake Merklinger pass and sprints to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown to take a 28-21 lead over Eagle's Landing on Sept. 2.

Ron Golden, Liberty County, sr.

Golden had 51 catches for 754 yards and four scores last year for a Panther squad that reached the second round of the playoffs.

Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead, sr.

Hampton is another key man for the Phoenix, a team blessed with one of the top receiver duos in the state. He had 48 catches for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. An excellent student, Hampton had a long offer list including several Ivy League schools. He made a verbal commitment to Western Kentucky last week.

Jaylen Hampton of New Hampstead celebrates after making a touchdown catch in 2022.

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead, sr.

Lonnon had 27 catches for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, averaging nearly 20 yards per reception as he earned All-Greater Savannah first-team honors.

David Bucey, Savannah Christian, sr.

Bucey is also a standout defensively and could see some snaps at quarterback this year. The South Carolina commit had 39 catches for 747 yards with seven touchdowns last season.

Savannah Christian's David Bucey hauls in a touchdown catch over Sandy Creek's Cameron Watts during Friday's game at Pooler Stadium.

Josh Washington, Savannah Country Day, soph.

Washington emerged as one of the top freshman playmakers in the state last year as he reeled in 36 catches for 630 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown. Expect those numbers to go up in his second year working with quarterback Barton Mixon. He received an offer from Georgia Southern before his freshman season.

