Top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2022 recruiting class

The early signing period was loaded with surprises.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, backed off of his commitment to Florida State and chose to sign with Jackson State University. Four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas. You get the point.

Those are great examples of how things can change in an instance on the recruiting trail. Whether a prospect has been committed to a particular program for days or months, it’s important for the coaching staff to continue recruiting the player until pen hits the paper. It doesn’t stop there, either. With the new one-time transfer rule, coaches now have to recruit players to stay at their school.

As expected, NIL opportunities are also appearing to play a large role in where blue chip prospects choose to continue their playing careers. There are several highly touted recruits who did not choose to announce their commitments or sign with a particular school during the early signing period.

While some are waiting to announce their decision at an All-Star game in January, others are not disclosing their school of choice until February.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2022 recruiting class that have not committed or signed yet:

CJ Williams, WR

An Ace In The Hole For #USC And All-American Bowl WR CJ Williams❔🎲 Williams will Announce Commitment to USC or UCLA on January 8, 2022 at the @AABonNBC in San Antonio (TX) 💫https://t.co/oMrUZNSUuF via @On3USC #FightOn✌🏼️ — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 19, 2021

247Sports composite rankings

Story continues

National: 76

State (CA): 6

Position: 11

Cyrus Moss, EDGE

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Cyrus Moss is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 220 EDGE from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 45 Player in the 2022 Class (#5 EDGE, #1 Player in NV) Where Should He Go? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/2STYXaPsYH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 20, 2021

National: 63

State (NV): 2

Position: 6

Kevin Coleman, WR

UPDATE: 247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong has entered a crystal ball for 2022 5-Star WR Kevin Coleman to Miami. Coleman is set to announce his commitment on January 8th at the All American Game. pic.twitter.com/T9eJDt5b0A — Canes Insider (@canesinsider_) December 20, 2021

National: 44

State (MO): 1

Position: 4

Earnest Greene, IOL

Georgia 🔮 pick for Texas target Earnest Greene (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2022 IOL / 6-4.5 / 330

🏫 St. John Bosco, Bellflower, CA

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong (Boss/Fong)

🎚️ 6 (Med)#247Sports #GoDawgs — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ (@texcrystal_ball) December 17, 2021

National: 40

State (CA): 3

Position: 2

Omari Abor, EDGE

#OhioState coach Ryan Day to go in-home this week with five-star DL Omari Abor. More here: https://t.co/KT0PocmnmQ via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 7, 2021

National: 38

State (TX): 8

Position: 4

Jacoby Mathews, S

Jacoby Mathews, the nation's No. 1 safety in the 2022 class, won't sign until February. LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M are among the major contenders to land him. https://t.co/7k27FW9YKN — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 14, 2021

National: 36

State (LA): 3

Position: 4

Josh Conerly Jr., OT

What's next for Michigan in 2022? It all starts with five-star OT Josh Conerly. Jim Harbaugh will go in-home after the dead period as the Wolverines continue to make their push #GoBlue. https://t.co/tWozlaj0tn pic.twitter.com/etbu5AcOLT — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) December 18, 2021

National: 23

State (WA): 1

Position: 3

Devon Campbell, IOL

Minutes after landing Kelvin Banks, @SWiltfong247 enters a Crystal Ball for Texas to land its second five-star on the offensive line in Arlington Bowie’s Devon Campbell. 🔮🔮🔮 pic.twitter.com/biiSPOjELJ — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 11, 2021

National: 10

State (TX): 3

Position: 1

Shemar Stewart, DL

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Shemar Stewart is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The No. 5 player in the 2022 Class will announce his college decision on February 2nd More Here (FREE): https://t.co/i1jDotLoUV pic.twitter.com/vcBlMSN6oQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2021

National: 9

State (FL): 1

Position: 3

Harold Perkins, LB

I ain’t 〽️issing my shot at this 💩 everyone don’t get a turn🎸🖤. pic.twitter.com/MidJIzD2F7 — Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) December 2, 2021

National: 5

State (TX): 1

Position: 1

