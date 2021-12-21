Top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2022 recruiting class

The early signing period was loaded with surprises.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, backed off of his commitment to Florida State and chose to sign with Jackson State University. Four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas. You get the point.

Those are great examples of how things can change in an instance on the recruiting trail. Whether a prospect has been committed to a particular program for days or months, it’s important for the coaching staff to continue recruiting the player until pen hits the paper. It doesn’t stop there, either. With the new one-time transfer rule, coaches now have to recruit players to stay at their school.

As expected, NIL opportunities are also appearing to play a large role in where blue chip prospects choose to continue their playing careers. There are several highly touted recruits who did not choose to announce their commitments or sign with a particular school during the early signing period.

While some are waiting to announce their decision at an All-Star game in January, others are not disclosing their school of choice until February.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2022 recruiting class that have not committed or signed yet:

CJ Williams, WR

247Sports composite rankings

National: 76

State (CA): 6

Position: 11

Cyrus Moss, EDGE

247Sports composite rankings

National: 63

State (NV): 2

Position: 6

Kevin Coleman, WR

247Sports composite rankings

National: 44

State (MO): 1

Position: 4

Earnest Greene, IOL

247Sports composite rankings

National: 40

State (CA): 3

Position: 2

Omari Abor, EDGE

247Sports composite rankings

National: 38

State (TX): 8

Position: 4

Jacoby Mathews, S

247Sports composite rankings

National: 36

State (LA): 3

Position: 4

Josh Conerly Jr., OT

247Sports composite rankings

National: 23

State (WA): 1

Position: 3

Devon Campbell, IOL

247Sports composite rankings

National: 10

State (TX): 3

Position: 1

Shemar Stewart, DL

247Sports composite rankings

National: 9

State (FL): 1

Position: 3

Harold Perkins, LB

247Sports composite rankings

National: 5

State (TX): 1

Position: 1

