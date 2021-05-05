Top remaining Saints team needs after 2021 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints could compete with any team in the NFL with the roster they’ve put together. They’re approaching the 90-man roster limit after the draft and after the initial waves of free agency, but they still have room to improve. So where should they start now that their 2022 compensatory draft picks are protected? Let’s dig in.

Cornerback

This is still a need-to-address position, even with Paulson Adebo drafted in third round as a high-ceiling ballhawk. The rookie shouldn't be asked to start right away, and the Saints could use more depth out on the boundary considering both of their backups cross-train at other spots in the secondary (Patrick Robinson has worked at slot corner, and P.J. Williams moved to free safety last year). Add a starting-quality corner could take some pressure off Adebo and improve the overall unit. It's just tricky finding a veteran who still has the wheels and smarts to compete while agreeing to the narrow price point New Orleans can budget for the position. The Saints can't make any sort of splashy signing until they free up salary cap room in extensions with other players, but maybe the deteriorating free agent market helps them out -- Casey Hayward's Raiders deal is worth only about $4 million. Best remaining free agents: Richard Sherman, Steven Nelson, Bashaud Breeland

Defensive tackle

We're in a weird spot here. The Saints have not adequately replaced Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown, but they've got some promising depth coming along in Jalen Dalton (who was getting first-team reps in training camp last year before a season-ending injury cut him down) and Josiah Bronson, their top-paid rookie free agent. It's enough to push backups like Malcolm Roach and Ryan Glasgow off the roster, but maybe not enough to keep the top of the depth chart in contention each week. Right now, David Onyemata is their only interior defender with much NFL experience. He's played 1,164 snaps over the last two years, with Shy Tuttle a distance runner-up at 666 snaps and Roach totaling 233 snaps as a rookie in 2020. Fortunately, there's a glut of candidates waiting for a call. It shouldn't surprise anyone if the Saints bring in a veteran to solidify a position group going through so many changes. As with other free agents, though, the money involved is a concern. Best remaining free agents: Geno Atkins, Kawann Short, Beau Allen

Receiver

Where is the Emmanuel Sanders replacement? The Saints' waited until the closing minutes of the seventh round to pick a receiver, and Kawaan Baker joins a crowded group of young, unproven wideouts. The Saints only have two candidates with multiple seasons of starting experience behind them: Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith. Another weapon would be nice, and affordable free agents are plentiful. Also, keep an eye on tight end. The Saints have had multiple tight ends catch 15-plus passes every year since 2013, but Adam Trautman is their only receiving threat at the position. Nick Vannett has caught just 9.6 passes per year and their other options (Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf, and undrafted rookie Dylan Soehner) have combined for three NFL receptions altogether, including the playoffs. If Trautman struggles with the heavier workload, they look awful thin behind him. Best remaining free agents: Danny Amendola, Golden Tate, Dede Westbrook, Tyler Eifert and Richard Rodgers (tight ends)

Quarterback

The Saints can't afford to stop taking swings at passers until they've thoroughly replaced Drew Brees. And that can take a long time. Even with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston on top of the depth chart, with Trevor Siemian and Ian Book a ways behind them, they should continue exploring options all the way up through training camp. It's the single most important position on the team, and not an area they can approach with complacency. They aren't likely to find anyone who threatens the guys at the top, but there's enough opportunity to go around. If they can find someone better than Siemian at an agreeable price point, swapping them out is worth the effort. Best remaining free agents: Nick Mullens, Matt Barkley, Blake Bortles

