Top remaining Ohio State in-state prospect wants some Buckeye love

One half of Ohio State’s in-state cornerback targets committed this weekend as Cleveland Glenville’s Bryce West made his verbal commitment on Saturday.

The other half, Springfield’s Aaron Scott wants come Buckeye love. The 6-foot and 170 pound corner is fresh off his official visit to Columbus this weekend and took to Twitter to ask Ohio State fans to show him some love.

This certainly won’t sway the 5th ranked corner and 54th overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite, but it won’t hurt either. Like West’s recruitment, the main competition for Scott’s verbal is Michigan.

Scott took his official visit to the Wolverines just a week, and has yet to schedule another one and a verbal could be on the way. Hopefully, like West, Scott joins the Buckeye fold soon.

