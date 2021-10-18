Top remaining Notre Dame prospect sets commitment date

The 2022 Notre Dame football recruiting class is viewed as one of the best in the country. Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman are trying to add onto that group with another elite defensive back.

Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa is regarded as one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. Recently he named his top three schools, the Irish made the cut along with Ohio State and Iowa. The star defender is closing in on a decision to where he will attend college and this evening he has taken one step closer to finalizing where he will play football in 2022.

Save the date December 8th, 2021 My decision. pic.twitter.com/nKUiE5bexR — Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) October 18, 2021

The Irish along with the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes will have to wait until early December to find out if Nwankpa has chosen them. He’s a prospect that each of the schools is willing to wait out for a commitment.