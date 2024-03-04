Top remaining items on 49ers offseason to-do list

The 49ers have already checked two key items off their offseason to-do list. They hired Nick Sorensen to replace Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, and they hired Tariq Ahmad and RJ Gillen as directors of player personnel to replace Adam Peters.

With the coaching staff and front office changes largely sorted out, San Francisco can now turn its sites fully on free agency and the draft where they have a slew of issues to solve.

Here are the biggest remaining items on the 49ers’ offseason to-do list:

Get Brandon Aiyuk situation handled

It’s pretty clear the 49ers would like to extend Aiyuk, who is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He’s due a bit over $14 million this year, and extending him would give San Francisco the opportunity to actually drop his cap hit in 2024 to free up some much-needed cap space. If there’s an extension to be done though it’s unlikely to happen until close to or during training camp.

This gets a little bit tricky though because of the 49ers’ other high-dollar contracts. If Aiyuk wants something beyond what San Francisco is willing to pay, they’ll need to trade him. That means finding a trade partner before or during the draft, which happens three months before camp starts. The 49ers have to decide whether they want to negotiate and see if they can get Aiyuk down to a number they’re more comfortable with, or if Aiyuk’s camp is intransigent.

It’s an easy decision to want to extend Aiyuk. It won’t be easy if the numbers start getting unruly. This negotiation will be something worth keeping a close eye on throughout the offseason and it will remain the 49ers’ biggest offseason box to check until it’s done.

Fix the offensive line

It’s not that the 49ers offensive line is a disaster. Trent Williams is still the best left tackle in the sport. Aaron Banks is good at left guard and Jake Brendel is continuing to acquit himself well as a starting center. The right side of the line has more question marks both short and long-term though. There’s a real chance the 49ers have two new starters on the OL next year either via the draft or free agency. Odds are they look to improve the offensive front both ways. Adding offensive line help will also bolster the depth on a line where one injury felt like a minor catastrophe. They have to be consistently better up front, and fixing that this offseason is paramount to their success now and down the road.

Find a backup QB

The 49ers for the first time in the Kyle Shanahan era don’t have any major question marks at quarterback in the offseason. Brock Purdy is going to be the starter, and since he isn’t extension eligible there are no contractual hurdles to clear with him. San Francisco does need to fill out its QB room though. Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen, QBs 2 and 3 last season, are both set to hit free agency.

There’s a case to be made that the 49ers should draft a quarterback, but they’ll also need to add a veteran they’re comfortable with. Perhaps that veteran is Darnold or Allen. Either way the team should still be insulating itself from an injury under center, which means adding a strong backup signal caller has to be a key offseason priority.

Figure out the pass rush

Figuring out the pass rush may not even mean adding anything substantial. It could come down to deciding that Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. are good enough to duke it out for a starting job. Chances are they’ll need to add more, and perhaps even aim to add a starting-caliber player. Outside of Nick Bosa the 49ers just didn’t get enough production from their edge rushers in 2023. That can’t happen again in 2024 on a team that prioritizes pass rush from its defense.

Shore up the CB room

The 49ers’ CBs aren’t necessarily bad. Charvarius Ward is coming off an All-Pro season and Deommodore Lenoir has become a legitimate NFL starter either in the slot or outside. Beyond that though there’s no certainty in the 49ers’ secondary. They could use another starter at best, and a couple more reliable depth options at worst. It would behoove San Francisco to pick up a free agent and then perhaps use a draft pick or two to help bolster their CB group.

Extend Jauan Jennings

The 49ers have a couple options with Jennings. He’s a restricted free agent so they could use a RFA tender to try and keep him for one year. Even with the RFA tender though he can explore the open market for an offer sheet the 49ers would have to match to retain him. General manager John Lynch expressed a desire to extend Jennings though, and that has to be the priority. Having the RFA tender is a nice option, but San Francisco doesn’t have enough depth at WR to let a player like Jennings walk. He’s unlikely to break the bank and his value as a blocker and pass catcher make extending him a no-brainer.

Secure the safety spot

Cornerback isn’t the only place in the secondary where depth is a concern for the 49ers. Ji’Ayir Brown looks like a viable NFL starter after his first season. After that they have Talanoa Hufanga coming off a torn ACL, special teams ace George Odum, and third-year UDFA Tayler Hawkins. San Francisco needs to find a player who can step in and start in the event of an injury. Ideally that player could also step in for Hufanga long-term if the 49ers have to move on from him once his rookie contract is up.

