What top recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Saturday?
Rutgers football will be hosting some of the top recruits in the region on Saturday.
The third practice of the spring season sees two Rutgers football commits and several of the top uncommitted players in the region on campus. Scroll down and check out the top recruits who will be on campus on Saturday:
*denotes a Rutgers football commit
Eidan Buchannan (class of 2025 offensive tackle and a three-star recruit from Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland)
Renick ‘Stretch’ Dorilas (class of 2025 defensive back and a three-star recruit from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey)
Jayden Elijah* (class of 2025 offensive lineman and a three-star recruit from Matawan in Matawan, New Jersey)
Tariq Hayer (class of 2025 safety and a four-star recruit from St. John’s College in Washington, D.C.)
Darren Ikinnagbon (class of 2025 defensive lineman and a four-star recruit from Hillside in Hillside, New Jersey)
Qeanu Johnson (class of 2025 wide receiver and a three-star wide receiver from Hamden Hall in Hamden, Connecticut)
Talibi Kaba* (class of 2025 linebacker and a four-star recruit from Hillside in Hillside, New Jersey)
KJ McClain (class of 2026 wide receiver and a four-star recruit from Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, New Jersey)
Larry Moon III (class of 2027 defensive back from Alquippa from Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania)
Maxwell Roy (class of 2025 defensive lineman and a four-star recruit from St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Braswell Thomas (class of 2025 athlete and a three-star recruit from Lower Cape May Regional in Cape May, New Jersey)
Also attending will be members of the Newark Eastside team. Also, three 7-on-7 teams will be in attendance: OTG, Philly’s Finest and Team Tampa.