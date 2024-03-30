What top recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Saturday?

Rutgers football will be hosting some of the top recruits in the region on Saturday.

The third practice of the spring season sees two Rutgers football commits and several of the top uncommitted players in the region on campus. Scroll down and check out the top recruits who will be on campus on Saturday:

*denotes a Rutgers football commit

Also attending will be members of the Newark Eastside team. Also, three 7-on-7 teams will be in attendance: OTG, Philly’s Finest and Team Tampa.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire