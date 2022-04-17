What top recruits visited Rutgers football this week?
It was a big weekend for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights hosted dozens of top players from their Big Ten footprint as well as their recruiting hotbeds.
Spring practice is always a busy time for recruiting, but Rutgers certainly made this a very busy week.
Visitors from this current recruiting class all the way to freshmen were on campus on Friday and Saturday for the spring practice. A number of local players from New Jersey programs including Bergen Catholic and DePaul were on hand. Players were also in from Long Island and even Ohio.
The class of 2023 is coming along for Rutgers football and includes four commits. Two top 10 players from New Jersey, four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone, headline this class. In addition, a pair of three-star skill players, Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Yazeed Haynes of Pennsylvania, add some intriguing athleticism to the group.
Stay up to date with many of this week’s visitors to practice with ‘Rutgers Wire!’
Ashton Allman: defensive end/tight end (Vinton County High School; Macarthur, OH)
Had a amazing day @RFootball the facilities and coaches were amazing. Thank you @CoachHill__ @Coach_Aurich @TFSilvernail @CoachHoffmannRU can’t wait to watch spring practice today !🪓 #CHOP 🪓 @DJRSwework pic.twitter.com/sYQ12BSJHt
— Ashton Allman (@ashtonallman34) April 16, 2022
Josiah Brown: athlete (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)
Thank you Rutgers for an amazing visit today❤️🖤 @RFootball @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @CoachValloneRU @TFSilvernail @ShawnB_247 @247recruiting @Rivals pic.twitter.com/n6k7ixwwPL
— Josiah(JB)Brown (@Brown7Josiah) April 15, 2022
Nicholas Cyrus: quarterback (Mt. Saint Joseph High School; Baltimore, MD)
Had a great visit today at Rutgers university @RFootball. All the coaches were great , Thank you for having me. Can’t wait to come to a game this season! @GregSchiano @Coach__Gleeson @TFSilvernail pic.twitter.com/Rkq8v0ckkV
— Nicholas Cyrus (@NickCyrus25) April 16, 2022
Justin Denson: wide receiver (La Salle; Providence, RI)
Had a great day @RFootball loved the facilities and campus, and can’t forget about the staff always showing love !! @TFSilvernail @CoachShaw__ @Coach_Hewitt86 @Nas_Jones27 @GregSchiano @Coach_DiRi @MarconeGeoff @SupremeAthlete_ @ShawnB_247 pic.twitter.com/zTBySJtdx8
— Justin denson 🫶🏾 (@_justindenson) April 16, 2022
Marshawn Ferguson: wide receiver (DePaul; Wayne, N.J.)
Had a great time @RFootball practice and visit today! Thank you for having me! @CoachNunz @TFSilvernail @CoachShaw__ @Coach_Hewitt86
@Coach_Ander5on pic.twitter.com/xUIe2Slzcz
— MarShawn Ferguson Jr (@yo_MarShawnJr) April 14, 2022
Tayvion Galloway: four-star tight end (Chillicothe; Chillicothe, OH)
Feeling dangerous 🪓🪓🪓
TRUST. FAMILY. CHOP!#CHOP
Catch me back on campus tomorrow but we in NYC for the night 🎥
What all can we get into? pic.twitter.com/W3k66nSTKz
— Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) April 15, 2022
Jake Grimm: offensive line (Gahanna; Gahanna, OH)
Had a great day @RFootball facilities and coaches were amazing. Thank you @CoachHill__ @Coach_Aurich @TFSilvernail @CoachHoffmannRU can’t wait to watch spring practice tomorrow!🪓 #CHOP 🪓 @DJRSwework pic.twitter.com/2j0gpo2Art
— Jake Grimm (@jakegrimm13) April 15, 2022
Tito Glass: running back (Marion-Franklin High School; Columbus, OH)
I appreciate being🪓 on campus and meeting the coaches and the great🪓 facility🪓. F.A.M.i.I.Y -T.R.U.S.T -C.H.O.P thanks to @DJRSwework @DJRSwework @Coach_Aurich @CoachNunz @GregSchiano #gorutgers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PEhp5tAhtR
— Tito (@TitoGlass2024) April 16, 2022
Christian Gonzalez: linebacker (Bergen Catholic; Oradell, N.J.)
Great day today @RFootball, really enjoyed the practice. Can't wait to be back on campus! @bccoachvito @BergenCathFBall pic.twitter.com/qF7pucEaTQ
— Christian Gonzalez (@cgonzalez102024) April 16, 2022
Gavin Karshner: linebacker (Teays Valley High School; Ashville, OH)
Going to New Jersey to see Rutgers Friday and Saturday! Super excited for the opportunity and to meet @Coach_Aurich @RUCoachFraser @Coach_Aurich Thanks to #DJRS pic.twitter.com/07IN4GUlEm
— Gavin Karshner (@gavinkarshner16) April 14, 2022
Andre Kirton: running back (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)
Thank you @RFootball for the great visit 🪓❤️ @GregSchiano @CoachValloneRU @TFSilvernail pic.twitter.com/UHheNb0AM7
— Andre Kirton (@IamAndreKirton) April 15, 2022
Nick Parisi: linebacker (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)
Thank you @RFootball @CoachValloneRU @TFSilvernail @GregSchiano for the hosting me and my @RecruitHTFB teammates. See you in June at camp!🪓 pic.twitter.com/drqQvcbRpr
— Nick Parisi (@Nickparisi56) April 14, 2022
Sam Pilof: three-star linebacker (Middleton High School; Middleton, WI)
Thank you @Coach_Osumah for showing me around today absolutely loved it can’t wait to watch tomorrow’s practice @GregSchiano @RFootball @Coach_Aurich @coachharasymiak @cjhetherman @YungLion17 @C_NoonanRU pic.twitter.com/OTiMfnrvD7
— Sam Pilof (@pilofsam1) April 16, 2022
Jake Polito: offensive lineman (Somers Senior; Mahopac, N.Y.)
Thank you to the staff @RFootball for having me today. Thank you to @CoachNunz and @CoachHoffmannRU for the invite! pic.twitter.com/37klxycwIM
— Jake Polito (@polito_jake) April 14, 2022
