What top recruits visited Rutgers football this week?

It was a big weekend for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights hosted dozens of top players from their Big Ten footprint as well as their recruiting hotbeds.

Spring practice is always a busy time for recruiting, but Rutgers certainly made this a very busy week.

Visitors from this current recruiting class all the way to freshmen were on campus on Friday and Saturday for the spring practice. A number of local players from New Jersey programs including Bergen Catholic and DePaul were on hand. Players were also in from Long Island and even Ohio.

The class of 2023 is coming along for Rutgers football and includes four commits. Two top 10 players from New Jersey, four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone, headline this class. In addition, a pair of three-star skill players, Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Yazeed Haynes of Pennsylvania, add some intriguing athleticism to the group.

Stay up to date with many of this week’s visitors to practice with ‘Rutgers Wire!’

Ashton Allman: defensive end/tight end (Vinton County High School; Macarthur, OH)

Josiah Brown: athlete (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)

Nicholas Cyrus: quarterback (Mt. Saint Joseph High School; Baltimore, MD)

Had a great visit today at Rutgers university @RFootball. All the coaches were great , Thank you for having me. Can’t wait to come to a game this season! @GregSchiano @Coach__Gleeson @TFSilvernail pic.twitter.com/Rkq8v0ckkV — Nicholas Cyrus (@NickCyrus25) April 16, 2022

Justin Denson: wide receiver (La Salle; Providence, RI)

Marshawn Ferguson: wide receiver (DePaul; Wayne, N.J.)

Tayvion Galloway: four-star tight end (Chillicothe; Chillicothe, OH)

Feeling dangerous 🪓🪓🪓 TRUST. FAMILY. CHOP!#CHOP Catch me back on campus tomorrow but we in NYC for the night 🎥 What all can we get into? pic.twitter.com/W3k66nSTKz — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) April 15, 2022

Jake Grimm: offensive line (Gahanna; Gahanna, OH)

Tito Glass: running back (Marion-Franklin High School; Columbus, OH)

Christian Gonzalez: linebacker (Bergen Catholic; Oradell, N.J.)

Gavin Karshner: linebacker (Teays Valley High School; Ashville, OH)

Going to New Jersey to see Rutgers Friday and Saturday! Super excited for the opportunity and to meet @Coach_Aurich @RUCoachFraser @Coach_Aurich Thanks to #DJRS pic.twitter.com/07IN4GUlEm — Gavin Karshner (@gavinkarshner16) April 14, 2022

Andre Kirton: running back (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)

Nick Parisi: linebacker (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)

Sam Pilof: three-star linebacker (Middleton High School; Middleton, WI)

Jake Polito: offensive lineman (Somers Senior; Mahopac, N.Y.)

Thank you to the staff @RFootball for having me today. Thank you to @CoachNunz and @CoachHoffmannRU for the invite! pic.twitter.com/37klxycwIM — Jake Polito (@polito_jake) April 14, 2022

