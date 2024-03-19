What top recruits has Rutgers football offered recently?

As March continues to march on, Rutgers football continues to be active on the recruiting trail.

The past couple of weeks have seen several new offers go out from the Rutgers coaching staff to players in the 2025 class (and one in the 2026 class). None of the most recent offers sent out by the Scarlet Knights have been to New Jersey products.

Here are the five recruits who have been offered over the past three weeks by Rutgers football:

Feb. 27

Jakobe Klapper (a three-star linebacker https://www.on3.com/db/jakobe-clapper-238379/in the class of 2026 from Ohio, Klapper holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue and Vanderbilt)

Bo MacCormack (currently unranked but projects as a three-star, MacCormack is a running back prospect in the class of 2025 from Massachusetts. He holds offers from Boston College, Nebraska and Syracuse in addition to Army, Charlotte, UConn and UMass)

Feb. 28

Mar. 3

Steven Murray (a three-star athlete in the class of 2025 from North Carolina, Murray holds offers from Boston College and Duke)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire