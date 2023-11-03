Who are the top recruits coming to Saturday’s Big Ten game between No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers?
There are going to be so many stars at the Rutgers football game on Saturday than there will be in the sky that night.
OK, that was pretty corny. And also pretty inaccurate as there should be a clear sky at night, meaning good visibility for the stars. But what is true is that Rutgers football is hosting a number of top commits and recruits this weekend for what is a massive weekend for the program.
And there will be a lot of four-star and highly-ranked three-star recruits in attendance.
The guest list is strong and includes several of the four-star players committed to the program in the 2024 class as well as a number of players in the 2025 and 2026 classes.
There will also be a few top targets for the 2027 class as well.
Also, a number of players are expected to be in attendance from St. John’s Vianney (Holmdel, New Jersey), Winslow Township High School(Atco, New Jersey) and St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).
Here are the players expected to be on-campus this weekend from No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers:
Aaris Bethea: class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, New York) * (Rutgers football commit)
Kory Brown: class of 2027 running back from Tottenville (Staten Island, New York) *
Renick Dorilas: class of 2025 athlete from Union (Union, New Jersey) *
K.J. Duff: class of 2024 four-star athlete from St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York) * (Rutgers football commit)
Jayden Elijah: class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Mataway, New Jersey) *
John Forster: class of 2025 four-star running back from St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) *
Dominic Funke: class of 2025 defensive lineman from St. Sebastian’s (Needham, Massachusetts) *
Jonathan Galette: class of 2027 athlete from St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) *
Darren Ikinnagbon: class of 2025 edge from Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey)
Kenny Jones: class of 2024 offensive lineman from Delran (Delran, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Justin Kaye: class of 2024 offensive lineman from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey)
Jermaine Kinsler: class of 2026 defensive linesman from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
Kevin Levy: class of 2024 three-star athlete from Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) * (Rutgers football commit)
Cam Miller: class of 2025 four-star defensive back from Winslow (Atco, New Jersey) *
Larry Moon III: class of 2027 defensive back from Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Kaj Sanders: class of 2024 four-star defensive back from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Cameron Smith: class of 2025 four-star linebacker from St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) *
A.J. Surace: class of 2024 three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Khalil Taylor: class of 2027 athlete from Seton – La Salle (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Antonio White: class of 2024 four-star defensive back from Parkview (Lilburn, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Gabriel Winowich: class of 2024 four-star running back from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
*denotes Rutgers football has offered