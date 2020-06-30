Top recruit in Virginia, 5-star CB Tony Grimes, commits to North Carolina

The top-ranked player in the state of Virginia for the 2021 recruiting cycle has made his college decision.

Tony Grimes, a five-star cornerback from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, announced his pledge to North Carolina on Tuesday live on CBS Sports HQ.

Grimes chose the Tar Heels over Texas A&M, Ohio State and Georgia, a top-four he had previously narrowed his list down to in late May. Throughout his recruitment, Grimes earned scholarship offers from over 40 different schools.

The 6-foot cornerback is ranked the No. 7 player nationally by 247Sports and the top cornerback in the 2021 class. Grimes is one spot higher, No. 6 nationally, in ESPN's recruiting rankings.

Grimes' commitment to the Tar Heels does not come as much of a surprise, as 247Sports' Crystal Ball predicted him to North Carolina. Grimes is the first five-star prospect head coach Mack Brown has earned the commitment from in the 2021 class.

Former standout UNC cornerback and 11-year NFL veteran Dre Bly helped persuade Grimes to join the Tar Heels. Bly, who now serves as the cornerback's coach for his alma mater, served as one of the Tar Heels' main recruiters in the pursuit of the Grimes.

Additionally, Bly grew up in the Virginia Beach area before heading to Chapel Hill, the same area Grimes has played his high school ball.

As a junior, Grimes totaled four interceptions and 48 tackles for Princess Anne, leading the school to an 8-3 record, according to CBS Sports.

