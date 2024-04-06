Top recruit picks UConn over UNC women’s basketball program

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ women’s basketball program was hoping to receive some good news on Saturday. With top recruit Sarah Strong ready to make her college decision, the Tar Heels were one of three teams in the running.

But in the end, Strong went in a different direction.

The recruit opted to pick the UConn Huskies as her college choice, selecting them over both UNC and Duke. The 6-foot-2 forward is the top-ranked player in the 2024 class and will head to UConn to make an impact right away for a Huskies program that fell to Iowa in the Final Four on Saturday night.

UConn may have lost last night, but they won this morning. Receiving a commitment from the #1 ranked player in the 2024 class, Sarah Strong. The 6’2 Forward is incredibly skilled in the low post, can handle the ball well for her size, and is a knockdown three point shooter. pic.twitter.com/26imcz8Ict — Joe Doerrer (@jd3hoops) April 6, 2024

It’s a tough loss for the Tar Heels as Strong is an in-state recruit who was named the Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second-straight season. She led Grace Christian to a 30-0 record while averaging 21.0 points,16.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season.

All is not lost for North Carolina as they will welcome in a two-player class for the 2024 cycle with five-star Bianca Thomas and four-star Jordan Zubich committed.

