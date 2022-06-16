Top recruit in Connecticut includes Georgia football in top schools

Four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen has updated has list of top schools. The class of 2023 offensive tackle is the top-ranked player in Connecticut.

Alinen considers Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State to be his top five schools. Alinen previously named the same list of top schools on April 1 minus Oregon. Now, Alinen has added the Ducks to his top schools.

The four-star offensive tackle is planning to take an official visit to all five schools over the summer. Alinen’s official visit at the University of Georgia is currently scheduled for June 17-19.

Alinen, who is from Finland, ranks as the nation’s No. 122 overall player and as the No. 15 ranked offensive tackle in the rising senior class. He is considered the top high school football recruit that is originally from Europe.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle plays high school football for The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Georgia football recently offered a scholarship to one of his high school teammates. According to 247Sports, the four-star is favored to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Olaus Alinen has been invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl. His father, Klaus Alinen, played for Berlin in NFL Europe and spent one season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Alinen is a good story and it will be fun to see where he plays college football. He announced his top five schools via Twitter:

After talking with my family, I will be taking all 5 of my official visits. June 21-23 at Oregon added to the summer schedule! pic.twitter.com/qfVwGENE5X — Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) June 13, 2022

