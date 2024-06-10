Top recruit CB East offensive lineman Mike Carroll makes college choice. Where will he play?

After visiting the University of Alabama this past weekend, Central Bucks East junior offensive lineman Mike Carroll made a verbal commitment to join the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder chose Alabama over Penn State, Georgia and defending-national champion Michigan. He announced his decision on his X, formerly Twitter, page early Monday afternoon.

Carroll, a five-star recruit who was expected to make his decision in early July after officially visiting his final four schools, pushed up the announcement to commit to what he has called his "dream school."

"I couldn't be happier for Mike and his family," CB East head coach John Donnelly said. "You know in your gut when you visit schools which one feels best and Alabama was the right fit for him."

He joins an Alabama program that has a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer, who took over for legendary former head coach Nick Saban, who stepped down after last season.

Saban led Alabama to six national titles with the last coming in 2020. Two of Carroll's other suitors, Georgia (2021, 2022) and Michigan (2023), have won the last three.

"When Nick Saban was there, it was always a dream of Mike's to go there, but he's been down there twice meeting with the new coaching staff and he feels comfortable, " Donnelly said. "And that's the most important thing."

CB East's Carroll's versatility will help him at Alabama

Ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the country by several ratings services, the Doylestown resident could wind up playing anywhere along the Crimson Tide's line. Of Alabama's 13 verbally committed players from the Class of 2025, Carroll is the only offensive lineman.

In the upcoming season for the Patriots, he's expected to play both guard on offense and defensive end.

"Mike still has so much potential and is certainly one of the most elite players to come out of this area," Donnelly said.

"I can't wait to watch him continue to grow into a leadership position for us heading into his senior season."

