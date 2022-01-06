Top reactions to Ja’Marr Chase’s incredibly wholesome interview moment

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase seems to be winning pretty much everyone over as he shatters most of the records during his historic rookie campaign.

Chase’s latest feat was a historic 266 yards and three touchdowns during an AFC North-clinching win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, reporters noticed that Chase had more receiving yardage than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones managed to pass for on the day.

Confronted with this idea, Chase laughed it off, thinking it implausible. When reporters confirmed it was true, he accidentally cursed, then profusely apologized.

It was a hilarious, wholesome moment, which seems to be an emerging trend about this team’s set of superstars (like Burrow leaking a QB change). And the reactions, even from Steelers fans, say it all — Chase is a loveable superstar without any shades of diva issues that normally come with the position.

The moment

Here’s the brief clip, courtesy of ESPN’s Ben Baby (NSFW warning: cursing):

Here’s Ja’Marr Chase finding out his franchise record 266 receiving yards exceeded Patrick Mahomes’ 259 passing yards in Bengals-KC. (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/Vrxky7MwM6 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

The reactions

This is classic. He’s such a baller. Even as a Steelers fan I love watching @Real10jayy__ play. He’s ridiculously talented — Terry (Thank you Ben 💛🖤) (@TerryinSoCalif) January 3, 2022

Look at him being humble. 266, 11, 3 are forever lodged in my memory. Goat energy! — PrettyKitty🎮 Days Gone shiny hunt (@Ygritafuego513) January 3, 2022

Love the honest, surprised reaction who cares about a little profanity!…… — Suzie McGuire Langen (@suzielangen) January 3, 2022

If I were a Bengals fan I’d have this guy’s jersey immediately. Good kid, humility, clearly gifted. Ja’Marr Chase is going to be a fun one to root for during this NFL generation. https://t.co/4GmjNdGXTw — LGB #DaBears (@LateGreatBears) January 4, 2022

Obviously, the Bengals got some calls — Burrow admitted as much. But I'm a huge fan of him and Chase. Seem like genuinely good dudes. https://t.co/uDIYC9LSwR — Brett Gering (@BrettGering) January 3, 2022

I think my favorite part of this is Chase saying “I don’t think I did that” and every single reporter in the room saying “yeah you did” at the same time, cuz that’s exactly what I’d do https://t.co/YR0wm6Cu1h — Kevin Erlendsson (@KErlendsson) January 3, 2022

This dude is great 😂😂 https://t.co/NEIjB36scE — Ryan Scibilia (@RyanScibilia) January 3, 2022

Everyone RN is realizing they were wrong about wanting to draft Sewell over Chase. I love this! https://t.co/0yOZk17gNT — Josh Sibley (@RealJSibley) January 3, 2022

Not even a Bengals fan but 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z3WjKyDJ2w — Ryan Huff (@rdhuff178) January 2, 2022

This is great 😂 https://t.co/4sqZfCKWRf — Jessica Jamison (@jessicajamison_) January 2, 2022

Going to be just like Ocho and AJ going to love this kid and he going bury the knife in my heart ever time he plays the ravens https://t.co/ZWOVnJqYYr — Jay In Phx @ Bens Retirement Party #Ravensflock 😈 (@JayNakazato) January 6, 2022

As a Patriots fan I love Mac Jones, and he’s done a ton for his team, BUT………….Ja’Marr Chase for OROY!!!! https://t.co/YQ9UfFNqlw — Ryan Escalon (@EscalonRyan) January 5, 2022

Bengals are gonna be a menace in the AFC for years to come https://t.co/vTDYBGoRVD — Daniel (@D_Desautels94) January 5, 2022

ja'marr really had more yards than mahomes pic.twitter.com/9BKwMwkUdd — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 5, 2022

