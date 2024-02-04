Top reactions to Chiefs DB Justin Reid’s mic’d up performance vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a great job of getting fans fired up for their Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

After a challenging playoff run that saw Kansas City win two of three games on the road to advance to the Super Bowl, the lore behind the Chiefs’ championship berth keeps getting deeper.

The team released a video of star defensive back Justin Reid mic’d up against the Baltimore Ravens last week that had fans in Western Missouri buzzing on social media this weekend.

"They run it, we stick it. They throw it, we pick it." 😤@JustinqReid was on the mic in B-More! pic.twitter.com/IqJmeZlUfb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2024

Reid, an unsung hero of Kansas City’s 2023 campaign, showed a lot of grit in the Chiefs’ win over Baltimore and gave fans even more reason to keep their eyes on him against San Francisco.

After his outstanding performance against the Ravens, Reid may soon become a household name in Kansas City.

Check out some of the top reactions to his legendary mic’d up segment below:

Reid been sneaky great this season 🔥🔥 https://t.co/DqQ78TOMWA — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) February 3, 2024

Can’t we just play the Super Bowl today? I don’t wanna wait another week https://t.co/ljk96uQJRG — Tanner (@_TannerSmith802) February 4, 2024

I loved 32 for us in KC, but it’s nice to have a safety willing to make tackles and hit the runner. https://t.co/GniHbCGFzE — Go Chiefs! (@KCChiefs007) February 3, 2024

Love this man, love this team ❤️💛 https://t.co/KVlnopbYwn — KRiSTiN ❤️💛🏈💙💛 (@KCkristin_d) February 3, 2024

Loved this signing since day 1. https://t.co/zL74JURIjU — KillaChaos (@KillaChaos88) February 3, 2024

The statement "They run it, we stick it. They throw it, we pick it." is a sports mantra. It's a call to action for the players to be aggressive and to take advantage of any mistakes made by the other team. It's also a reminder that the team is working together as a unit, and that… — 𝓞𝓷𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓫𝓾𝓸 𝓐𝓳𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓔𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓷𝔂𝓪 🇳🇬 (@Onyeabuo) February 3, 2024

“SET THE TEMPO!!” We in there!🔥 — Babegrl (@BabeGrl) February 3, 2024

Way to be awesome out there!

You are a awesome leader 4SHO!

Gooo Reid!!! Gooo Chiefs!!! — ⚽️Timothy Allen Terry Jr⚽️ (@timothyterry18) February 4, 2024

He’s that dude FR. Needs to be on the mic all the time!!! — KS (@LifeintoPoetry) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire