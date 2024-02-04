Advertisement

Top reactions to Chiefs DB Justin Reid’s mic’d up performance vs. Ravens

John Dillon
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a great job of getting fans fired up for their Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

After a challenging playoff run that saw Kansas City win two of three games on the road to advance to the Super Bowl, the lore behind the Chiefs’ championship berth keeps getting deeper.

The team released a video of star defensive back Justin Reid mic’d up against the Baltimore Ravens last week that had fans in Western Missouri buzzing on social media this weekend.

Reid, an unsung hero of Kansas City’s 2023 campaign, showed a lot of grit in the Chiefs’ win over Baltimore and gave fans even more reason to keep their eyes on him against San Francisco.

After his outstanding performance against the Ravens, Reid may soon become a household name in Kansas City.

Check out some of the top reactions to his legendary mic’d up segment below:

