Top reactions after Bengals lose to Cardinals in preseason opener

The Cincinnati Bengals learned much about the roster heading into the rest of the summer during Friday night’s x to the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opener.

Despite an early slew of injuries to the likes of Brandon Allen and some rough offensive line play, names like Chris Evans and — of course — Evan McPherson had big showings.

Onlookers also saw plenty unfold in key positional battles as Jackson Carman got work at left guard and first-round rookie Dax Hill work in as starters.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions and takeaways from fans and analysts from during and after the game.

This pitch and catch by the Bengals is STUNNING 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7HRxQjSS7g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2022

Kettering Health Injury Update:

-No.8 QB Brandon Allen has been taken in to be evaluated for a possible concussion -No. 84 TE Mitchell Wilcox has a left ankle injury and is declared out — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 13, 2022

Poor play by backup OL caused Brandon Allen's concussion. Poor rep. especially from Carman on that play which resulted in a sack. Was put on skates and walked back deep into the pocket. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) August 13, 2022

Evan McPherson is a DUDE. The #Bengals kicker just knocked a 58-yarder through the uprights. My goodness. The crowd went nuts. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 13, 2022

Dax Hill with the perfect timing of the hit on the PBU. Perfect read by the rookie. So far tonight, as advertised. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 13, 2022

evan mcpherson is a national treasure — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) August 13, 2022

Chrisman's second punt is a low 45-yarder, results in 18-yard return.

Rough night for the net average for both punters — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 13, 2022

Jessie Bates obviously knows what he's doing posting a picture of his feet to his Instagram story in the building at the first preseason game. Still, FWIW, can confirm that was actually him. He's in a suite and sporting a Cincinnati Reds hat he's often worn in the past. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 13, 2022

Cordell Volson with a strong rep to close that opening drive. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 13, 2022

Heck of a catch from Bengals rookie WR Kendric Pryor. pic.twitter.com/uoHyCDD9o5 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 13, 2022

Volson with a nice blitz pickup and Kendric Pryor with a highlight reel attempt at a catch. Refs rule incomplete. Zac is challenging it … with 303 left in a 20-point preseason tilt — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 13, 2022

Every #Bengals fan after the first preseason game: pic.twitter.com/f285h1k8oh — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) August 13, 2022

Bengals starters even though they ain’t suit up seemed pissed when they getting interviewed. Joey B didn’t look like he was feeling this either 😂 — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) August 13, 2022

Bengals lose, but some promising performances from some notable young players. Article coming soon — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) August 13, 2022

Bengals might have found a 7th round steal in DE Jeff Gunter from Coastal Carolina. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire