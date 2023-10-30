Top-rated Tucson Salpointe Catholic defender Elijah Rushing commits to Oregon Ducks

Oct 13, 2023; peoria, AZ, USA; Salpointe Catholic defensive end Elijah Rushing (9) blocks Liberty tackle Kaden Haeckel (77) at Liberty High SchoolÕs football field in Peoria on Oct. 13, 2023.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic senior defensive end Elijah Rushing, who shocked Tucson earlier this season when he decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats, announced he was committed to the Oregon Ducks on Monday.

"In the end it was the right fit for my skill set," Rushing said in a direct message. "Coach (Dan) Lanning is a defense-focused head coach and Coach Tosh (Lupoi, the defensive coordinator) is relentless in his coaching approach. Both of which made sense for me."

Rushing, 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, had committed in July to Arizona, which would have been the biggest recruit in the Jedd Fisch coaching era.

Last week, Arizona also lost another Salpointe defensive end with Keoana Wilhite, 6-5, 245, a three-star recruit, committed to Washington.

Both are considered the top two defensive ends in Arizona.

Rushing is projected to be a future NFL player. He has a long wingspan, great athleticism, a nasty streak, all the tools to become an impact edge rusher for the Ducks.

He has been a catalyst on Salpointe's varsity defense since his sophomore year.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Salpointe Catholic's Elijah Rushing commits to Oregon