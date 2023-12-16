Top-rated transfer portal pass rusher Princely Umanmielen commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 15—OXFORD — Former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen — ranked as the eight-best prospect in the transfer portal and top edge rusher by 247Sports — has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Friday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Umanmielen is ranked as a four-star player and is the third-highest rated defender in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder from Manor, Texas was named second-team All-SEC after notching a career-high and team-leading seven sacks. Umanmielen was a four-star recruit out of high school in the 2020 class.

Umanmielen is the sixth player to commit to the Rebels out of the transfer portal and the fifth on defense, joining Arkansas linebacker and fellow four-star Chris Paul Jr., Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence, Indiana safety Louis Moore, Illinois cornerback Tahveon Nicholson and Southern Miss offensive lineman Gerquan Scott. Ole Miss has the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class currently, according to 247Sports.

Umanmielen's commitment is a big one for the Rebels, who recently got good news on the defensive line in the form of super seniors Jared Ivey and J.J. Pegues opting to return for the 2024 season. Ivey is tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks this year. Cedric Johnson, who also has 5.5 sacks, will not return next season and has committed to play in the Senior Bowl.

