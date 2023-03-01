Top-rated recruit from every state for Ohio State football since 2000

There are exceptions, but by and large, to win consistently in big-time college football, you have to recruit at an elite level. There are only a handful of teams that have done that since 247Sports started measuring and keeping track of these sorts of things and Ohio State is one of them (sorry Michigan, but nope).

And with a program like Ohio State, the reach has been national with players coming from many different states. Sure, Ohio is king when it comes to talent committing to the program, but other states like Florida, Texas, and California have also sent plenty of players to the banks of the Olentangy.

We thought it would be a fun exercise to go back through the all-time 247Sports recruiting database and pick out the highest-ranked commit from each state since the year 2000 just to see what it would look like. We only go back that far because that’s when things started to really get measured in the high-stakes game of recruiting wars.

It’s interesting, to say the least, and even more interesting to reflect on the path each player took once on campus (but that’s for another day).

Here is a look at the best recruit from every state Ohio State has landed on campus to play the game of American collegiate football.

Ohio (194 recruits ranked)

Oct 28, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback (10) Troy Smith, receivers (7) Ted Ginn Jr and (11) Anthony Gonzalez gets the call from head coach Jim Tressel against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gopher 44-0. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

Player and 247Sports Ranking

Ted Ginn, Jr., Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio) – Class of 2004

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9992 score)

No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback

No. 2 overall nationally

Florida (43 recruits ranked)

🚨NEW🚨 Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith ranks No. 3 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300🌰https://t.co/xICL4qntYj pic.twitter.com/TjOduLtaq9 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 27, 2023

Player and 247Sports Ranking

WR Jeremiah Smith, Chiminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) – Class of 2024

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9985 score)

No. 1 ranked wide receiver

No. 2 overall nationally

*Yet to officially sign and arrive on campus

Texas (20 recruits ranked)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

QB Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) – Class of 2021

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (1.0000 score)

No. 1 ranked quarterback

No. 2 overall nationally

*Transferred to Texas after freshman season

Georgia (17 recruits ranked)

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

ILB Raekwon McMillan, Liberty County (Hinesville, GA) – Class of 2014

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9896 score)

No. 1 ranked inside linebacker

No. 22 overall nationally

Pennsylvania (16 recruits ranked)

Jan 1, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) is embraced by coach Jim Tressel (left) and Ellen Tressel (right) after the 2010 Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Oregon 26-17. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

QB Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette (Jeannette, PA) – Class of 2008

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9997 score)

No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback

No. 2 overall nationally

Indiana (14 recruits ranked)

Sep 27, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Rod Smith (7) celebrates his first-quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

RB Rod Smith, Paul Harding (Fort Wayne, IN) – Class of 2010

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9753 score)

No. 4 ranked running back

No. 46 overall nationally

Maryland (12 recruits ranked)

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks imposing in an NCAA college football game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

DE Chase Young, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) – Class of 2017

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9957 score)

No. 2 ranked defensive end

No. 7 overall nationally

Michigan (12 recruits ranked)

Marco Cooper and Ohio State celebrate a win at Wisconsin. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

OLB Marco Cooper, Cass Technical (Detroit, MI) – Class of 2000

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9918 score)

No. 1 ranked offensive tackle

No. 16 overall nationally

New Jersey (12 recruits ranked)

Nov 28, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Jehu Chesson (86) can’t make the reception in the second half defended by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Eli Apple (13) at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

CB Eli Apple, Eastern (Vorhees, NJ) – Class of 2013

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9749 score)

No. 7 ranked cornerback

No. 52 overall nationally

California (10 recruits ranked)

In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Player and 247Sports Ranking

OG Wyatt Davis, St. John Boscoe (Bellflower, CA) – Class of 2017

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9876 score)

No. 1 ranked offensive guard

No. 24 overall nationally

New York (10 recruits ranked)

22 Sep 2001: Sammy Maldonado #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves with the ball during the game against the California Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport

Player and 247Sports Ranking

RB Sam Maldonado, Harrison (Harrison, NY) – Class of 2000

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9964 score)

No. 2 ranked running back

No. 9 overall nationally

North Carolina (9 recruits ranked)

Player and 247Sports Ranking

OT Derek Morris, North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, NC) – Class of 2002

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9912 score)

No. 2 ranked offensive tackle

No. 21 overall nationally

Virginia (9 recruits ranked)

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Curtis Grant (14) celebrates a big defensive play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

ILB Curtis Grant, Hermitage (Richmond, VA) – Class of 2011

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9901 score)

No. 1 ranked inside linebacker

No. 23 overall nationally

Illinois (8 recruits ranked)

Sep 16, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (74) during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won the game 38-7. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

OT Jamarco Jones, De La Salle Institute (Chicago, IL) – Class of 2014

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9708 score)

No. 4 ranked offensive tackle

No. 59 overall nationally

Tennessee (5 recruits ranked)

Player and 247Sports Ranking

OT Max Wray, Franklin (Franklin, TN) – Class of 2018

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9473 score)

No. 9 ranked offensive tackle

No. 121 overall nationally

Missouri (6 recruits ranked)

Aug 11, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback JK Johnson (4) stretches during football camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player and 247Sports Ranking

CB JK Johnson, DeSmet (Saint Louis, MO) – Class of 2021

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9745 score)

No. 3 ranked cornerback

No. 50 overall nationally

* Transferred to LSU after last season

Arizona (4 recruits ranked)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (17) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Chandler, AZ) – Class of 2022

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9627 score)

No. 14 ranked cornerback

No. 88 overall nationally

Kentucky (4 recruits ranked)

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12), Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jantzen Dunn (24), and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kye Stokes (37) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

S Jantzen Dunn, South Warren (Bowling Green, KY) – Class of 2021

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9267 score)

No. 10 ranked safety

No. 172 overall nationally

* Transferred to Kentucky

Minnesota (3 recruits ranked)

Sep 22, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jashon Cornell (9) attempts to avoid a tackle by Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Keyshawn McLeod (53) during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

SDE Jashon Cornell, Cretin Derham Hall (Saint Paul, MN) – Class of 2015

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9563 score)

No. 7 ranked defensive end

No. 95 overall nationally

Washington (3 recruits ranked)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a stop during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player and 247Sports Ranking

DL J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA) – Class of 2021

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

5-star (0.9989 score)

No. 2 ranked defensive lineman

No. 4 overall nationally

Massachusetts (2 recruits ranked)

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (85) catches a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Armani Reeves (26) in the first half in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

CB Armani Reeves, Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) – Class of 2012

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9491 score)

No. 8 ranked cornerback

No. 124 overall nationally

Nevada (2 recruits ranked)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 08: Tate Martell #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Player and 247Sports Ranking

QB Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) – Class of 2017

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9739 score)

No. 2 ranked dual quarterback

No. 56 overall nationally

South Carolina (2 recruits ranked)

Oct. 22, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hill (77) defends during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

DT Michael Hill, Pendleton (Pendleton, SC) – Class of 2013

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9276 score)

No. 15 ranked defensive tackle

No. 174 overall nationally

South Dakota (2 recruits ranked)

Pierre T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is named Most Valuable Player in the 11AA state football championship on Friday, November 13, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

QB Lincoln Kienholz, T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD) – Class of 2023

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9264 score)

No. 15 ranked quarterback

No. 189 overall nationally

Utah (2 recruits ranked)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (15) simulates a handoff during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player and 247Sports Ranking

QB Devin Brown, Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) – Class of 2022

247Sports Ranking Breakdown

4-star (0.9808 score)

No. 6 ranked quarterback

No. 43 overall nationally

States with just one recruiting commitment since 2000

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65), offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75), and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (67) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

One-player states

Arkansas – K.J. Hill (4-star wide receiver)

Hawaii – Enokk Vimahi (4-star offensive guard)

Idaho – Tommy Togiai (4-star defensive tackle)

Oklahoma – Josh Proctor (4-star safety)

Wisconsin – Carson Hinzman (4-star interior offensive line)

