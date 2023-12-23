Top-rated prospect from Wisconsin adds USC to top 10

The USC Trojans have cracked the top 10 for prized 2025 Wisconsin native Owen Strebig, an offensive lineman who announced his top schools earlier this week.

The Trojans are joined by Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, and UCF.

Strebig is getting noticed. The 6-8, 290-pound offensive tackle is already considered one of the top overall offensive line recruits in the 2025 recruiting class.

Strebig is considered a consensus four-star recruit, currently sitting as a top-100 recruit by Rivals. The site ranks him as the No. 65 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle in the class.

Strebig has yet to visit any schools, and it remains to be seen if he elects to play for his home state, if he chooses somewhere else in Big Ten country, or if he ventures as far as California or Florida. He is currently rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin.

I am so unbelievably thankful to be in this position. Where is home?! pic.twitter.com/jl5w7hkp6y

— Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) December 18, 2023

NEW: 2025 4-star OT Owen Strebig cuts his list and he talks that and more: https://t.co/YyMFTtDBRz pic.twitter.com/4rPsuzGLar — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2023

