The top-rated Ohio State punter recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, center, defensive ends, defensive tackles, inside linebackers, outside linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties and recruits listed as athletes.

Even though 247Sports‘ recruiting rankings only go back to 2000, there are some memorable names, but Ohio State has only picked up two big names since the start of the site. The lack of top-tier talent at punter isn’t all the fault of Ohio State though as highly-ranked punters are rare.

Drue Chrisman, Class of 2016

247Sports Composite Rating .8529

Drue Chrisman was the best punter in his class and earned All-Big Ten twice before going undrafted in 2021.

Drue Chrisman, Terry McLaurin and the Ohio State punt team win them the 2018 Michigan State game pic.twitter.com/9ZtJTgupOK — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 7, 2022

Jesse Mirco, Class of 2021

247Sports Composite Rating .8204

Another big leg from Australia, Jesse Mirco was a top-five punter in his class and has not disappointed since his arrival to Columbus and will continue to show what he can do in 2023.

You can tell Jesse Mirco is starting to act as if the snap is way high and is taken by surprise that it came to him. If the ball is snapped to Mitch Rossi, as I think was intended, there was a gaping hole to the left side. pic.twitter.com/1a1AcgZziu — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 29, 2022

