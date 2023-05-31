The top-rated Ohio State punter recruits since 2000

Josh Keatley
We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backswide receiverstight endsoffensive tacklesguardscenterdefensive ends, defensive tacklesinside linebackersoutside linebackerscornerbacks, safeties and recruits listed as athletes.

Even though 247Sports‘ recruiting rankings only go back to 2000, there are some memorable names, but Ohio State has only picked up two big names since the start of the site. The lack of top-tier talent at punter isn’t all the fault of Ohio State though as highly-ranked punters are rare.

Drue Chrisman, Class of 2016

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Composite Rating .8529

Drue Chrisman was the best punter in his class and earned All-Big Ten twice before going undrafted in 2021.

Jesse Mirco, Class of 2021

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch<br>Football Buckeyes Spring Football
247Sports Composite Rating .8204

Another big leg from Australia, Jesse Mirco was a top-five punter in his class and has not disappointed since his arrival to Columbus and will continue to show what he can do in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

