Top rated offensive tackle sets official visit with Ohio State

There is no denying, Ohio State is one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail right now. The Buckeyes recently moved into the top spot in the recruiting rankings after some big-time verbal commitments.

Now OSU seems to be sitting in a good position with one of the best players in the nation. Brandon Baker who is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, has set an official visit with Ohio State.

The official visit is one of two that Baker has set for the summer. The California native from Mater Dei High School will be in Columbus on June 9 and will plan to visit Georgia on June 23.

Baker made an unofficial visit in March of this year and had positive things to say about the Buckeyes.

“I had high expectations for Ohio State and they met those. I love how Coach Frye coaches,” Baker said. “He just clicks with me and I love how passionate he is about the sport. He loves his job and I love what I saw in him. Getting to go over drills with him, seeing how it translates to the games stood out to me.”

There’s a long way to go in Baker’s recruitment, but it’s a good sign that OSU has secured an official visit. The coveted recruit has also shown interest in Michigan, Oregon, and Texas among others.

