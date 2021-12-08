Top-rated Oconee County TE Jake Johnson de-commits from LSU, brother Max transferring

Oconee County's Jake Johnson (9) makes a catch for a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game between East Jacksons and Oconee County in Watkinsville, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Oconee County won 35-7.

Oconee County four-star tight end Jake Johnson announced in a tweet Tuesday night that he has de-committed from LSU. At the same time, his older brother tweeted that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, signifying that his time at LSU is over.

"With much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I am de-committing from LSU," Jake tweeted at 7:12 p.m. "I am opening up my recruitment! I plan on early enrollment."

These decisions come a little over a week since LSU named former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly the new coach of the Tigers.

Jake, who originally committed to former LSU coach Ed Orgeron in April, told the Banner-Herald last week that he wanted to meet Kelly before signing during the early signing period, which begins Dec. 15.

"I really do love (Baton Rouge), but I do want to meet the new coach and his new coaching staff,” Johnson said a week ago. “I’m sure we’ll talk on the phone. He’s going to call all of the recruits, but yeah I’m looking forward to talking with him and just seeing how I fit with his system and how he uses tight ends.”

Johnson, who is the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2022 recruiting class per 247Sports, holds offers from 14 schools, including Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. In his final year at Oconee County, Johnson totaled 745 receiving yards and had eight touchdowns for the 10-2 Warriors.

More: Oconee County four-star TE Jake Johnson eager to meet LSU coach Brian Kelly before signing

Max started all 12 games for the Tigers, who are scheduled to face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 in Houston.

"LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Max said in a tweet. "I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."

Johnson is the sixth LSU player to enter the transfer portal since Orgeron was let go in October.

McClain Baxley is a recruiting reporter for the Athens Banner-Herald and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at mbaxley@onlineathens.com or on Twitter at @mcclainbaxley.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County four-star tight end de-commits from LSU