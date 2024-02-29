Top-rated LB from class of 2025 will visit Florida in April

The Florida Gators are expecting many visitors throughout the 2024 spring practices. Now they can expect another top high school athlete to grace the UF campus with his presence.

Four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace spoke with reporters from Swamp247 and said he’s planning to visit Gainesville on April 9. Wallace told reporters that he’s been a Gators fan since his youth, and has been enjoying his interactions with the Florida coaches.

“Growing up watching the Gators and going a lot of their games, it was a dream come true to finally go as a recruit,” Wallace said. “I would say some of the signs I really liked was getting to sit down with the coaches. They had come by my school to see me, but this was my first time really getting to hang around the coaching staff.”

Wallace has experience playing all three linebacker positions, something the Gators could certainly utilize going into the future. It’s also been a hot topic of conversation for how Wallace fits in at Florida.

“We talked about how I fit in the defense,” Wallace said. “I already play all three linebacker spots for my high school now, and that was something that stood out to Florida about me. They said I can be versatile and can play all of their spots for linebacker and even some pass rusher off the edge.”

The Jesup, Georgia, native is a 4-star linebacker with a No. 40 national ranking in the class of 2025, making him a highly sought after targets of this recruiting cycle. Wallace is also rated as the No. 6 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire