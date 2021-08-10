These are the top-rated happy hours in the Columbia area. Is your favorite on the list?

It’s a tale as old as time: Work has been hard, and you just want to unwind with a good ole happy hour. Except, you don’t know where to go, and advertisers make everywhere look great. Who can you trust?

There are, to be sure, tons of lively joints teeming with fun that has yet to be had. But not all happy hours are created equal. Here are six of Yelp’s top-rated and most-reviewed spots in the Columbia area to decorate your calendars with.

The Whig

The Whig is open every day from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. and is a self-proclaimed dive bar, according to its official website. The Whig was established in 2005 and frequently lends a hand in hosting lively events on Main Street, providing libations alongside live music and arts-driven fun. But it’s best known for its funky underground vibe, great selection of local and regional beers, and even better lineup of dishes from the kitchen.

Location: 1200 Main St. Columbia, S.C. 29201

Yelp Rating: 4.5 Stars, 206 reviews

Bourbon

Within walking distance of the S.C. State House, Bourbon is located in the historic Brennen Building. The restaurant is open every day except Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until midnight and boasts a wide selection of whiskeys originating from Scotland to India. From the kitchen, you’ll smell authentic Cajun-Creole cuisine including crawfish, gumbo and jambalaya.

Bourbon currently offers indoor and outdoor dining options along with takeout and delivery.

Location: 1214 Main St. Columbia, S.C. 29201

Yelp Rating: 4 Stars, 506 reviews

Publico Kitchen and Tap

Publico Kitchen and Tap was started by Robert McCarthy and Michael Duganier. The two were introduced into the restaurant business in New York as dishwashers, according to their official website. Now Publico Kitchen and Tap has grown into two locations, one in Columbia and one in Atlanta. Margs and tacos are among the specialties here, but don’t sleep on the noods (ahem, ramen).

Location: 2013 Greene St. Columbia, S.C. 29205

Yelp Rating: 4 stars, 368 reviews

Cantina 76

Cantina 76 is a Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar with five locations in South Carolina, two of which are in Columbia. Its two Columbia locations, Devine Street and Main Street, have happy hour and drink specials including Margarita Wednesdays and Corona Fridays. Get you a Peruvian shrimp taco to balance out the drinks. Happy hour is from 4 p.m until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All locations are available for takeout and have patio and indoor seating available at reduced capacity, according to its official website.

Locations: 1301 Main St., Columbia, S.C. 29201; 2901 Devine St., Columbia, S.C. 29205

Yelp Rating: 4 Stars, 259 reviews

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s got its start in 2007 in Charlotte and has been steadily growing ever since. It now has 40 locations throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Colorado. Bad Daddy’s is open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. As you might guess, burgers are the star at Bad Daddy’s, but we’re also here for the daily drink specials including $4 house wines and $4 Truly Hard Seltzer cans.

Location: 4623 Forest Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29206

Yelp Rating: 4 Stars, 89 reviews