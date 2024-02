Feb. 4—COLUMBUS — Na'eem Offord, ranked as the top cornerback nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, has committed to Ohio State.

Offord, of Birmingham, Ala., had offers from nearly 50 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Washington.

OSU also has a commitment from the No. 2 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class, Devin Sanchez, of Houston, Tex.