Top-rated 2023 high school basketball recruit in each state

High school basketball nears the end of the 2023 season, with many states already crowning champions.

At the front of the hardwood action from the east to west, there have been a ton of standout players beyond the headliners like Bronny James, Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.

As the final tipoffs begin, we’re taking a look at the top-rated basketball player in each state.

Here’s the breakdown for all 50, which includes if the player has decided to stay in state or not.

(Note: Some states lacked consensus data for a top selection. In those instances, we chose the top player based on our estimates from career and senior stat lines and accolades.)

Alabama

Travis Branham, 247Sports

R.J. Johnson, Grissom

College commitment: Alabama

Alaska

(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)

Stewart Erhart, West Valley

College commitment: Undecided

Arizona

(USA TODAY Network)

Cody Williams, Perry

College commitment: Colorado

Arkansas

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Rashaud Marshall,

College commitment: Undecided

California

(USA TODAY Network)

Jared McCain, Centennial

College commitment: Duke

Colorado

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Baye Fall, Accelerated Schools

College Commitment: Arkansas

Connecticut

(USA TODAY Network)

Elmarko Jackson, South Kent School

College commitment: Kansas

Delaware

(USA TODAY Network)

Dean Shepherd, Tower Hill

College commitment: Undecided

Florida

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Sean Stewart, Montverde Academy

College commitment: Duke

Georgia

(USA TODAY Network)

Isaiah Collier, Wheeler

College commitment: USC

Hawaii

(USA TODAY Network)

Jonny Philbrick, Kailua

College commitment: N/A

Idaho

(USA TODAY Network)

Blake Buchanan,

College commitment: Virginia

Illinois

(USA TODAY Network)

Jeremy Fears, Joliet West

College commitment: Michigan State

Indiana

(USA TODAY Network)

Xavier Booker, Cathedral

College commitment: Michigan State

Iowa

(USA TODAY Network)

Omaha Biliew, Waukee Senior

College commitment: Iowa State

Kansas

(Photo: Getty)

Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian

College commitment: None (going pro, G League)

Kentucky

(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

College commitment: Kentucky

Louisiana

(USA TODAY Network)

Chris Lockett Jr.,

College commitment: Boise State

Maine

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

JP Estrella,

College commitment: Tennessee

Maryland

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Solomon Ball,

College commitment: Connecticut

Massachusetts

(USA TODAY Network)

T.J. Power, Worcester Academy

College commitment: Duke

Michigan

(USA TODAY Network)

Curtis Williams Jr.,

College commitment: Louisville

Minnesota

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Taison Chatman,

College commitment: Ohio State

Mississippi

(Matthew Apgar/HTR Media)

Curtis Williams Jr.,

College commitment: Louisville

Missouri

(USA TODAY Network)

Cameron Carr,

College commitment: Tennessee

Montana

(USA TODAY Network)

Dougie Peoples, Butte Central

College commitment: Undecided

Nebraska

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Josiah Dotzler,

College commitment: Creighton

Nevada

(Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

Sebastian Mack,

College commitment: UCLA

New Hampshire

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Bowen,

College commitment: Florida State

New Jersey

(USA TODAY Network)

D.J. Wagner, Camden

College commitment: Kentucky

New Mexico

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte

College commitment: Undecided

New York

(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)

Ty-Laur Johnson,

College commitment: Memphis (not official)

North Carolina

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Silas Demary Jr.,

College commitment: USC

North Dakota

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Darik Dissette, Minot

College commitment: North Dakota State

Ohio

(Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch)

Devin Royal,

College commitment: Ohio State

Oklahoma

(USA TODAY Network)

Brandon Garrison,

College commitment: Oklahoma State

Oregon

(AP)

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn

College commitment: Oregon

Pennsylvania

(USA TODAY Network)

Justin Edwards, Imhotep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

College commitment: Kentucky

Rhode Island

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eze Wali, Bishop Hendricken

College commitment: Undecided

South Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

Coen Carr,

College commitment: Michigan State

South Dakota

(USA TODAY Network)

Joe Sayler, White River

College commitment: South Dakota State

Tennessee

(USA TODAY Network)

Isaiah West,

College commitment: Vanderbilt

Texas

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ron Holland, Duncanville

College commitment: Texas

Utah

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Bron Roberts,

College commitment: Undecided

Vermont

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Darin Smith Jr., Vermont Academy

College commitment: Undecided

Virginia

(USA TODAY Network)

DeShawn Harris-Smith,

College commitment: Maryland

Washington

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jaylin Stewart,

College commitment: Connecticut

West Virginia

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Maki Johnson,

College commitment: Undecided

Wisconsin

(USA TODAY Network)

Milan Momcilovic,

College commitment: Iowa State

Wyoming

(Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs

College commitment: N/A

