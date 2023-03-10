Top-rated 2023 high school basketball recruit in each state
High school basketball nears the end of the 2023 season, with many states already crowning champions.
At the front of the hardwood action from the east to west, there have been a ton of standout players beyond the headliners like Bronny James, Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.
As the final tipoffs begin, we’re taking a look at the top-rated basketball player in each state.
Here’s the breakdown for all 50, which includes if the player has decided to stay in state or not.
(Note: Some states lacked consensus data for a top selection. In those instances, we chose the top player based on our estimates from career and senior stat lines and accolades.)
Alabama
Travis Branham, 247Sports
R.J. Johnson, Grissom
College commitment: Alabama
Alaska
(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)
Stewart Erhart, West Valley
College commitment: Undecided
Arizona
(USA TODAY Network)
Cody Williams, Perry
College commitment: Colorado
Arkansas
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Rashaud Marshall,
College commitment: Undecided
California
(USA TODAY Network)
Jared McCain, Centennial
College commitment: Duke
Colorado
(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Baye Fall, Accelerated Schools
College Commitment: Arkansas
Connecticut
(USA TODAY Network)
Elmarko Jackson, South Kent School
College commitment: Kansas
Delaware
(USA TODAY Network)
Dean Shepherd, Tower Hill
College commitment: Undecided
Florida
(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
Sean Stewart, Montverde Academy
College commitment: Duke
Georgia
(USA TODAY Network)
Isaiah Collier, Wheeler
College commitment: USC
Hawaii
(USA TODAY Network)
Jonny Philbrick, Kailua
College commitment: N/A
Idaho
(USA TODAY Network)
Blake Buchanan,
College commitment: Virginia
Illinois
(USA TODAY Network)
Jeremy Fears, Joliet West
College commitment: Michigan State
Indiana
(USA TODAY Network)
Xavier Booker, Cathedral
College commitment: Michigan State
Iowa
(USA TODAY Network)
Omaha Biliew, Waukee Senior
College commitment: Iowa State
Kansas
(Photo: Getty)
Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian
College commitment: None (going pro, G League)
Kentucky
(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
College commitment: Kentucky
Louisiana
(USA TODAY Network)
Chris Lockett Jr.,
College commitment: Boise State
Maine
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
JP Estrella,
College commitment: Tennessee
Maryland
(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
Solomon Ball,
College commitment: Connecticut
Massachusetts
(USA TODAY Network)
T.J. Power, Worcester Academy
College commitment: Duke
Michigan
(USA TODAY Network)
Curtis Williams Jr.,
College commitment: Louisville
Minnesota
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Taison Chatman,
College commitment: Ohio State
Mississippi
(Matthew Apgar/HTR Media)
Curtis Williams Jr.,
College commitment: Louisville
Missouri
(USA TODAY Network)
Cameron Carr,
College commitment: Tennessee
Montana
(USA TODAY Network)
Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
College commitment: Undecided
Nebraska
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
Josiah Dotzler,
College commitment: Creighton
Nevada
(Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)
Sebastian Mack,
College commitment: UCLA
New Hampshire
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Taylor Bowen,
College commitment: Florida State
New Jersey
(USA TODAY Network)
D.J. Wagner, Camden
College commitment: Kentucky
New Mexico
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte
College commitment: Undecided
New York
(Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)
Ty-Laur Johnson,
College commitment: Memphis (not official)
North Carolina
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Silas Demary Jr.,
College commitment: USC
North Dakota
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Darik Dissette, Minot
College commitment: North Dakota State
Ohio
(Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch)
Devin Royal,
College commitment: Ohio State
Oklahoma
(USA TODAY Network)
Brandon Garrison,
College commitment: Oklahoma State
Oregon
(AP)
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn
College commitment: Oregon
Pennsylvania
(USA TODAY Network)
Justin Edwards, Imhotep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
College commitment: Kentucky
Rhode Island
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Eze Wali, Bishop Hendricken
College commitment: Undecided
South Carolina
(USA TODAY Network)
Coen Carr,
College commitment: Michigan State
South Dakota
(USA TODAY Network)
Joe Sayler, White River
College commitment: South Dakota State
Tennessee
(USA TODAY Network)
Isaiah West,
College commitment: Vanderbilt
Texas
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Ron Holland, Duncanville
College commitment: Texas
Utah
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
Bron Roberts,
College commitment: Undecided
Vermont
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Darin Smith Jr., Vermont Academy
College commitment: Undecided
Virginia
(USA TODAY Network)
DeShawn Harris-Smith,
College commitment: Maryland
Washington
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jaylin Stewart,
College commitment: Connecticut
West Virginia
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Maki Johnson,
College commitment: Undecided
Wisconsin
(USA TODAY Network)
Milan Momcilovic,
College commitment: Iowa State
Wyoming
(Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)
Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs
College commitment: N/A