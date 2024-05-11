Top-ranked Vols open Vandy series with win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A late rally saved the day for No. 1 Tennessee baseball, as they claimed a Friday Night win over Vanderbilt, 8-4.

Five eighth-inning runs were the difference for the Big Orange on the road.

They were aided, however, by a quick start. Christian Moore belted a solo home run, followed by a Dylan Dreiling RBI double – giving UT a 2-0 edge.

Vandy’s Jacob Humphrey put the home team on the board with a long ball in the second inning, slicing the lead in half, 2-1. Dreiling re-extended the advantage for Tennessee in the third with an RBI single, which scored Billy Amick.

The tide turned in the sixth inning, as the Commodores’ Matthew Polk produced an RBI double. The home team took the lead moments later, as Humphrey singled in a pair of runs, giving his squad a 4-3 edge.

The Vols’ big bats came out in the eighth inning, however. Kavares Tears put the Big Orange back in front with one swing, launching a two-run homer over the left field fence. Hunter Ensley drove in another run on a single, while Cannon Peebles provided the extra insurance with another two-run bomb.

A.J. Causey picked up the win in relief for the Vols, throwing the final 6.1 innings, while allowing three runs on five hits. He also struck out seven batters.

Tennessee (4-19, 18-7 SEC) will face Vanderbilt again on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

