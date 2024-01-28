Top-ranked UConn men’s basketball thrashes Xavier, 99-56, in record shooting performance

HARTFORD – It was a thrashing in Hartford on Sunday afternoon as the top-ranked UConn men’s basketball program dominated Xavier, 99-56, for its eighth consecutive victory.

Tristen Newton starred again with 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field and 4 of 7 from deep to lead four Huskies in double-figure points. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan, in the starting lineup for the first time since his Dec. 20 foot injury, was unstoppable in the paint and poured in 18 points (8 of 9) with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Freshmen Stephon Castle and Solo Ball – who made his first four 3-point attempts – finished with 12 points each.

The game was over almost as soon as it started. UConn began the game on a 15-3 run and, with a 20-0 run over six minutes, built its lead to 31 points with just less than six minutes before the end of the first half. The Huskies shot 58.5% from the field and 58.6% from the 3-point line, where they tied the program record, set against Oregon last season, with 17 makes on 29 attempts.

The 43-point win marked UConn’s widest margin of victory in the Big East since beating Cincinnati by 45 in March 2008.

Perhaps boosted by the 2003-04 national championship team (and Jordan Hawkins) sitting directly behind its bench, UConn was elite on both ends of the floor from the opening tip. The defense, suffocating, forced Xavier to miss 20 of its first 23 shots from the field.

In transition, the Huskies were Harlem Globetrotters-esque.

Minutes after Ball beat the shot clock with a 3, Castle flipped an alley-oop pass from the 3-point line for freshman classmate Jaylin Stewart to finish at the rim. Castle came up with a steal on the next defensive trip and found Newton for a layup in transition. Another empty possession for the Musketeers and Newton got his second 3-pointer to fall, returning the favor with an alley-oop pass back to his freshman understudy.

Castle soared in for a dunk that put the Huskies ahead 31-7, but they kept running. A pair of buckets from Clingan and another from Castle made it a 38-7 game just under the six-minute mark in the first half.

Xavier made five of its last six shots to close the half with the score 48-22.

“The way we’re playing, let’s get another one!” legendary head coach Jim Calhoun said at halftime as the ’04 national championship team was inducted into the Huskies of Honor.

Xavier came out of the break and cut UConn’s deficit to 23 points before Newton rattled off eight straight, starting a 12-0 run that was capped off with combustion.

Clingan lined up for a straightaway 3-pointer, the fifth 3-point attempt of his career, and sunk it, nothing but net. With 15 minutes left, XL Center crowd – which had plenty of reasons to cheer all night – was at its loudest point. UConn’s lead continued to grow out to 42 points with another 3-pointer from Ball.

Apostolos Roumoglou got involved with a dunk and a 3-pointer late. Andrew Hurley’s 3-pointer with a minute left put UConn ahead, 99-55, and tied the program record.

Alex Karaban got going early and Cam Spencer scored five-straight just before the half, but the typical high-scoring duo only needed eight and five points, respectively. Karaban added seven rebounds while Spencer had six boards and six assists.