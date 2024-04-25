Top-ranked transfer portal DL Derrick Harmon to check out Colorado’s spring game

Former Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is planning to visit Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s spring football game, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Harmon, the top-ranked uncommitted defensive lineman in the transfer portal (per 247Sports), spent three years at Michigan State before entering the portal on Tuesday. This past season, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Detriot native tallied a career-high 40 total tackles while starting in 10 of Michigan State’s 12 games. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

With Colorado seemingly set in terms of edge rushers/defensive ends, Harmon would provide some needed help on the inside.

Harmon, a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, is navigating the transfer portal for the second time this offseason. His name was previously in the portal for about three weeks in December.

Zenitz reported that Harmon is set to visit USC on Thursday, Colorado this weekend and Miami on Monday.

Coveted Michigan State defensive line transfer Derrick Harmon, one of the top players in the transfer portal, is set to visit USC today, sources tell @247Sports. The current plan is for him to then visit Colorado this weekend before visiting Miami Monday, per sources.… pic.twitter.com/h6guNld631 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire