Top-ranked Tipton dominates Ryan to claim Class C football championship

BETHANY — For the second straight season, Tipton is the Class C football champion.

The top-ranked Tigers defeated No. 3 Ryan 42-6 Friday night at Southern Nazarene University’s football stadium, claiming their ninth title.

Tipton (14-0) has gone undefeated the last two seasons and is on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tigers dominated Ryan (12-2) from the start.

Freshman quarterback Kadence Sheffield tossed a 15-yard touchdown to senior Cameron Ramirez with 8:53 left in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard, and Tipton kept adding to the lead before heading into halftime with a 28-0 advantage.

