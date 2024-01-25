Top-ranked tight end committed to UGA plans to visit Florida

The Florida Gators are looking for an elite tight end recruit from the class of 2025, and what better place is there to start than the top?

The top-ranked tight end in the class, Georgia commit Elyiss Williams, has plans to stop by the Swamp next weekend for Florida’s final junior day of January, according to Gators Online. He’s expected in Gainesville on Saturday.

Williams committed to the Bulldogs in April, but there are still 11 more months for Florida to try and flip him. Getting him on campus for the first time is a start, but ensuring he makes a return visit is the real test.

The On3 recruiting prediction says Florida State, UCF and Tennessee are the teams most likely to make a run, but he also holds offers from Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Williams is a consensus four-star recruit who is likely to earn a fifth star once he begins his senior year. He’s ranked No. 17 overall on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services.

