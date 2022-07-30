A top-ranked running back is trying to help flip Notre Dame commit to Alabama

It has been quite the July for Alabama in terms of recruiting as the Crimson Tide have recently landed commitments from three separate five-star players, including the top-ranked safety, the second and third ranked running backs, and the second ranked cornerback in the 2023 cycle (247Sports).

Alabama also was able to get longtime Notre Dame commitment Keon Keeley on campus for an official visit this weekend. Keeley is ranked not just among the top edge rushers in the ’23 class but as the eighth overall player nationally according to 247Sports.

With that in mind it’s no real shock that new Alabama commit Richard Young is trying to get Keeley to flip from Notre Dame to join the budding star class in Alabama. Young, the second ranked running back in the nation, posted the following to Twitter on Saturday.

@keon_keeley aye come on home brudda 🐘 — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) July 30, 2022

You can bet that there will only be more of this going forward in regards to several Notre Dame commitments and understandably so. As I’ve stated before, it’s not what you want to see, especially with it being Alabama, but it’s plain and simple the college football world we now live in.

