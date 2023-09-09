Top-ranked Rochester football puts on another defensive clinic in CS8 win over MacArthur

DECATUR — The vaunted Rochester defense just keeps piling up the interceptions.

The Class 4A top-ranked Rockets added two more to their growing cache in a 49-21 Central State Eight Conference football victory over host Decatur MacArthur on Friday.

Both came off deflected passes in the first half.

Senior defensive end Lance Ingold batted the first ball at the line of scrimmage to senior linebacker Tyson Binion before senior linebacker Parker Lyons nabbed Binion’s pass breakup.

The Rockets (3-0) led 21-0 at halftime.

Rochester's Nolan Mrozowski rushes for a touchdown during the first half against Decatur MacArthur at Stephen Decatur Middle School's athletic field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Rochester junior quarterback Bryan Zulauf completed 16 of 23 attempts for 240 yards and four scores with one interception. Senior receiver Henry Buecker had four receptions for 100 yards and two TDs.

Senior running back Nolan Mrozowski totaled 14 carries for 110 rushing yards and two TDs. He also had a 23-yard TD reception.

MacArthur’s Cameron France went 14-for-35 for 158 yards with one TD and two picks. Freshman phenom Myson Johnson-Cook supplied 93 rushing yards and one score on 10 carries.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Rochester smothers Decatur MacArthur for Week 3 win