Top ranked recruit for every Big Ten team after the early signing period

Phil Harrison
·6 min read

The early signing period has come and gone and the Ohio State football program put together another fantastic class, what almost all recruiting services have as the top-rated class in the Big Ten.

But the Buckeyes weren’t the only Big Ten program to bring in some really good prospects. Oregon had a very fine day, as did Penn State, and Michigan to a lesser degree. However, each class has its crown jewel that you can build around, and while not all of them pan out, the central piece of each recruiting class can really make or break the future of a program at certain positions.

Not all recruiting classes are created equal, but it’s worth taking a look at each conference program’s top rated recruit is according to the 247Sports Composite rankings to follow careers from here through their amateur careers.

Here’s a look at all eighteen Big Ten programs and the guy rated as the best in their 2024 recruiting class after the end of the early signing period. We’ll start from the last rated class to the best.

Northwestern Wildcats

Patrick Schaller

Recruiting Bio

Position | Tight End
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/ 210 pounds
Hometown | Northbrook, Illinois (Glenbrook North)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 47 tight end, 920th overall

UCLA Bruins

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Tackle
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315 pounds
Hometown | Tacoma, Washington (Mount Tahoma)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 41 OT, 529th overall

Indiana Hoosiers

Tyler Cherry

Recruiting Bio

Position | Quarterback
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 205 pounds
Hometown | Greenwood, Indiana (Center Grove)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 17 QB, 263rd overall

Michigan State Spartans

Nick Marsh

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 200 pounds
Hometown | River Rouge, Michigan (River Rouge)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 20 WR, 115th overall

Illinois Fighting Illini

Andrew Dennis

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Line
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 275 pounds
Hometown | Mount Pleasant, Michigan (Mt. Pleasant)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 14 IOL, 271st overall

Maryland Terrapins

Brandon Jacob

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 170 pounds
Hometown | Orlando, Florida (Evans)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 27 S, 262nd overall

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Koi Perich

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 195 pounds
Hometown | Esko, Minnesota (Lincoln Secondary)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 10 S, 114th overall

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Antonio White

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 170 pounds
Hometown | Lilburn, Georgia (Parkview)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 40 S, 384th overall

Washington Huskies

Noah Carter

Recruiting Bio

Position | Edge
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 225 pounds
Hometown | Peoria, Arizona (Centennial)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 23 EDGE, 264th overall

Iowa Hawkeyes

Derek Weisskopf

Recruiting Bio

Position | Linebacker
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 200 pounds
Hometown | Williamsburg, Iowa (Williamsburg)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 29 LB, 344th overall

Purdue Boilermakers

Koy Beasley

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety
Hight/Weight | 5-foot, 10-inches, 170 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 11 S, 124th overall

Wisconsin Badgers

Ernest Willor Jr.

Recruiting Bio

Position | Defensive Line
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 255 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 17 DL, 116th overall

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Raiola

Recruiting Bio

Position | Quarterback
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 230 pounds
Hometown | Buford, Georgia (Buford)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 2 QB, 6th overall

USC Trojans

Jason Zandamela

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Line
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 285 pounds
Hometown | Clearwater, Florida (Clearwater Academy International)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 2 IOL, 100th overall

Michigan Wolverines

Jordan Marshall

Recruiting Bio

Position | Running Back
Hight/Weight | 5-foot, 10-inches, 193 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 6 RB, 83rd overall

Penn State Nittany Lions

Luke Reynolds

Recruiting Bio

Position | Tight End
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 220 pounds
Hometown | Cheshire, Connecticut (Cheshire Academy)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 6 TE, 74th overall

Oregon Ducks

Elijah Rushing

Recruiting Bio

Position | Edge Rusher
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 251 pounds
Hometown | Tucson, Arizona (Salpointe Catholic)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 4 EDGE, 37th overall

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver
Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 198 pounds
Hometown | Opa Locka, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 1 WR, 1st overall

