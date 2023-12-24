Top ranked recruit for every Big Ten team after the early signing period

The early signing period has come and gone and the Ohio State football program put together another fantastic class, what almost all recruiting services have as the top-rated class in the Big Ten.

But the Buckeyes weren’t the only Big Ten program to bring in some really good prospects. Oregon had a very fine day, as did Penn State, and Michigan to a lesser degree. However, each class has its crown jewel that you can build around, and while not all of them pan out, the central piece of each recruiting class can really make or break the future of a program at certain positions.

Not all recruiting classes are created equal, but it’s worth taking a look at each conference program’s top rated recruit is according to the 247Sports Composite rankings to follow careers from here through their amateur careers.

Here’s a look at all eighteen Big Ten programs and the guy rated as the best in their 2024 recruiting class after the end of the early signing period. We’ll start from the last rated class to the best.

Northwestern Wildcats

No. 7 is a bit of a surprise! Qayvier Johnson took an official visit to Northwestern in December but hadn't announced anything publicly. NU's class now projected to be 15 https://t.co/8TIwsL5Ljh — Matthew Shelton (@M_Shelton33) December 20, 2023

Patrick Schaller

Recruiting Bio

Position | Tight End

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/ 210 pounds

Hometown | Northbrook, Illinois (Glenbrook North)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 47 tight end, 920th overall

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Tackle

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315 pounds

Hometown | Tacoma, Washington (Mount Tahoma)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 41 OT, 529th overall

Tyler Cherry

Recruiting Bio

Position | Quarterback

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 205 pounds

Hometown | Greenwood, Indiana (Center Grove)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 17 QB, 263rd overall

Nick Marsh

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 200 pounds

Hometown | River Rouge, Michigan (River Rouge)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 20 WR, 115th overall

Andrew Dennis

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Line

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 275 pounds

Hometown | Mount Pleasant, Michigan (Mt. Pleasant)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 14 IOL, 271st overall

Wrote plays in his own book Shakera Jordan and Brandon Jacob Sr. tell you about their son, Brandon Jr. pic.twitter.com/oTWTfyFaxU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 20, 2023

Brandon Jacob

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 170 pounds

Hometown | Orlando, Florida (Evans)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 27 S, 262nd overall

Koi Perich

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 195 pounds

Hometown | Esko, Minnesota (Lincoln Secondary)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 10 S, 114th overall

Antonio White

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 170 pounds

Hometown | Lilburn, Georgia (Parkview)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 40 S, 384th overall

Noah Carter

Recruiting Bio

Position | Edge

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 225 pounds

Hometown | Peoria, Arizona (Centennial)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 23 EDGE, 264th overall

Derek Weisskopf

Recruiting Bio

Position | Linebacker

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 200 pounds

Hometown | Williamsburg, Iowa (Williamsburg)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 29 LB, 344th overall

Koy Beasley

Recruiting Bio

Position | Safety

Hight/Weight | 5-foot, 10-inches, 170 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 11 S, 124th overall

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Ernest Willor tells me he has Committed to Wisconsin! The 6’4 255 DL from Baltimore, MD chose the Badgers over Miami & Ohio State Willor is the highest-ranked recruit in Wisconsin’s Top 25 ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/8mtgN6AFer pic.twitter.com/dMXrFQOSRX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

Ernest Willor Jr.

Recruiting Bio

Position | Defensive Line

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 255 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 17 DL, 116th overall

OFFICIAL: Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska@BarstoolHusker pic.twitter.com/9Imul96Kyf — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 18, 2023

Dylan Raiola

Recruiting Bio

Position | Quarterback

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 230 pounds

Hometown | Buford, Georgia (Buford)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 2 QB, 6th overall

Jason Zandamela

Recruiting Bio

Position | Offensive Line

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 285 pounds

Hometown | Clearwater, Florida (Clearwater Academy International)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 2 IOL, 100th overall

Jordan Marshall

Recruiting Bio

Position | Running Back

Hight/Weight | 5-foot, 10-inches, 193 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 6 RB, 83rd overall

Penn State Nittany Lions

🦁SIGNED🦁 5 ⭐️ TE Luke Reynolds Ranked as the #1 TE in the nation, PSU saw Reynolds’ potential before nearly anyone else. Already a solid receiver and route runner, he’ll be able to develop the rest of his game behind some talented TE’s before seeing the field. #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ctUgIA0ltG — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 20, 2023

Luke Reynolds

Recruiting Bio

Position | Tight End

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 220 pounds

Hometown | Cheshire, Connecticut (Cheshire Academy)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 6 TE, 74th overall

Elijah Rushing

Recruiting Bio

Position | Edge Rusher

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 251 pounds

Hometown | Tucson, Arizona (Salpointe Catholic)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 4 EDGE, 37th overall

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith – Fresh off a Senior campaign that saw him rewrite record books in South Florida and culminated with a State Championship, JJ and his elite skillset land in Columbus looking to add to the legacy of elite Buckeye Wide receivers of the past. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/F9I6Dx3wy1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2023

Jeremiah Smith

Recruiting Bio

Position | Wide Receiver

Hight/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 198 pounds

Hometown | Opa Locka, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 1 WR, 1st overall

