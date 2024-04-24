Top-ranked Parkland Softball preparing for postseason run

(WCIA) — The Parkland softball team is the top team in the country in the NJCAA Division II rankings, with a 48-4 record. After finishing fifth overall last season, the Cobras are hungry for a deeper run.

“Fifth place is good but obviously there’s better so reaching for that top goal and hoping we achieve that,” said Parkland sophomore Ryleigh Owens.

The Cobras have been ranked first nationally for nine straight weeks, and of their four losses, two were to Division I programs. With a strong group of sophomore returners, all but one hailing from Illinois, the team has been focused on the game in front of them and how those wins stack up on a postseason resume.

“We say be where your feet are all the time and just staying together and continue playing together as a team,” said co-head coach Kristi Paulson. “Culture’s been a huge thing for us this year and I think that’s what’s carried us in games, just playing together and playing for each other.”

Parkland has two doubleheader days left in the regular season before hosting the NJCAA DII Central District Championship.

