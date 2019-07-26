Top-ranked Park shoots 66 for clubhouse lead at Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) -- Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 9-under 133 Friday in the second round of the Evian Championship.

The lead could have been more but Park three-putted the 18th for the second straight day at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Park, who is looking to win a third major title, is one shot ahead of first-round leader Paula Creamer. Sei Young Kim carded back-to-back 68s and trails Park by three.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The early starters got the best of sunny and warm conditions with rain forecast for later Friday and storms Saturday.

''I knew I had to score low for the first and second rounds, so I was a little aggressive,'' Park said through a translator.

---

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports