Here are the top-ranked Minnesotans eligible for the NHL draft
Minnesotans rated among North American skaters eligible for the NHL draft by Central Scouting with hometown, last team and college commitment.
Skaters
32. Colin Ralph, D, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Cloud State
34. Adam Kleber, D, Chaska, Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Duluth
43. Max Plante, F, Hermantown, U.S. National Team Development Program, UMD
47. Javon Moore, F, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota
54. Will Zellers, F, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, North Dakota
56. Will Skahan, D, Woodbury, USNTDP, Boston College
59. Brodie Ziemer, F, Carver, USNTDP, Minnesota
68. Hagen Burrows, F, Orono, Minnetonka HS, Denver
95. Jimmy Dodig, D, Minneapolis, Cretin-Derham Hall HS, Merrimack
97. Jake Fisher, F, Woodbury, Fargo (USHL), Denver
113. Austin Burnevik, F, Ham Lake, Madison (USHL), St. Cloud State
121. Nolan Roed, F, White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake HS, St. Cloud State
147. Brendan McMorrow, F, Lakeville, USNTDP, Denver
148. Sam Laurila, D, Moorhead, USNTDP, North Dakota
158. Jackson Smithknecht, D, Albertville, Rogers HS, Colorado College
159. Carson Pilgrim, F, Warroad, Warroad HS, North Dakota
165. John Stout, D, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota Duluth
173. Jake Sondreal, F, Woodbury, Dubuque USHL, Boston College
193. Hawke Huff, D, Wayzata, Wayzata HS, St. Cloud State
196. Alex Lunski, F, Chanhassen, Minnetonka HS, St. Thomas
23. Caleb Heil, Victoria, Sioux Falls (USHL), North Dakota
28. AJ Reyelts, Proctor, Proctor HS, Lindenwood
32. Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, Chanhassen HS, uncommitted